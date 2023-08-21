Robin Roberts jokes she 'let loose' on bachelorette weekend as she takes day off from GMA

The Good Morning America star celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend ahead of her wedding to Amber Laign

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's nuptials have been a long time coming – the pair have been together for 18 years – and as their wedding finally approaches, the two are going all out to celebrate the change to their relationship status.

The longtime ABC anchor kicked off her pre-wedding celebrations with a bachelorette party live on-air with her Good Morning America colleagues, and Amber of course, before the two set off on separate bachelorette weekends to further celebrate.

Robin spent a weekend "blissfully content" in what appears to be her Key West vacation home, and as the weekend came to an end, she shared the sweet way her soon-to-be wife ensured she would have the most fun possible.

The former sports reporter took to Instagram Monday and gave an exciting glimpse into her bachelorette celebrations, noting how while the weekend is over, she also took Monday off to recover.

The star shared a photo of herself clad in a white t-shirt, sequin cowboy hat, and a glitter sash emblazoned with the words "bride to be," collaged below a photo of two animated portraits of her and Amber.

"Thanks to my amazing, fun #bridetribe my #bacheroletteweekend was truly…lit!" she first wrote in her caption of her party weekend.

She then revealed: "Before Sweet Amber left on her bachelorette weekend she insisted that I venture outside my comfort zone and really let loose."

Robin followed up on the promise, and continued: "So glad I followed her advice and so glad I have an extra day to recover!"

© Instagram Robin spent her bachelorette weekend "blissfully content" in Key West

She then endearingly added: "See you Tuesday on @goodmorningamerica. I'll be the one with the huge [smile] on my face, filled with gratitude. Hope you had a memorable weekend too."

Her fans were quick to support her weekend away and were overjoyed to see her so happy, with one fan writing in the comments section under the post: "It's so good to see you smiling as if you've swallowed the moon. You and sweet Amber are an example of a healthy relationship that many of us wish for. Your love is so exciting to watch and I can't wait to witness this new chapter of your lives. Love looks really good on you. Congrats!"

© Instagram/GMA Robin and Amber got to celebrate their wedding both together and apart

Others followed suit with: "How exciting for you two! Congratulations!! Can't wait til the big day," and: "So happy for you two! I love your love story and joy for one another! Congrats and good for taking Monday off!!" as well as: "So happy for you and sweet Amber and Robin! You both deserve all the happiness that God can give!"

© Getty The couple have been together since 2005

Though neither Robin nor Amber have given many details on when or where their nuptials will take place, the former's GMA colleague Lara Spencer did tease after their on-air bachelorette that the wedding is "less than a month away."

The soon-to-be spouses first met back in 2005 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and have been together ever since.

