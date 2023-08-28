Robin Roberts lip syncs a surprising song for fiancée Amber Laign and fans think it’s a wedding hint

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts’ return to New York with fiancée Amber Laign after their break at their Connecticut weekend home looked like a very fun road trip, complete with carpool karaoke!

In a post on Instagram, Robin is behind the wheel wearing a bright printed shirt by Sergio Hudson and sideways baseball cap as she grooves and lip syncs along to the Bee Gee’s 1975 disco hit “Nights on Broadway”.

Recording the hilarious moment is Amber, who can be heard adorably giggling behind the scenes.

© Instagram GMA star Robin showed off her lip sync skills for fiancée Amber in the run-up to their wedding

“Sunday drive from our home in CT back to NYC,” Robin captioned the clip. “Love the sound of Sweet Amber’s giggles! She calls this the #SundayTilt.

“Btw appropriate my hat says ‘Don’t Panic, Organic!’ We hope you had a fabu weekend too!”

While the pair, who announced their engagement earlier this year, didn’t mention their pending nuptials, fans immediately jumped to some excited conclusions, especially about the wedding music playlist.

“Someone’s reception is going to be LIT!” wrote one follower alongside the cute reel. “These are the party vibes I can’t wait for,” said another.

More fans expressed they can't wait for the wedding, commenting: “Dang I thought it be wedding week” and “Get married already!!!”. There was even one follower who jumped to a major conclusion after seeing the couple’s joy: “Wait auntie Robin is that a wedding ring on ur finger !!!!!”

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party. The couple plans to wed in September

The longtime pair are planning to wed in September, which was the month that they first met 18 years ago.

In fact, with just a few weeks to go until the big day, the cast and crew of GMA recently threw Robin and Amber a bachelorette party on the air.

Among the guests for the pre-wedding celebration were Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer, as well as ABC anchors Deborah Roberts, Juju Chang and Martha Raddatz. The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash Betts and CBS' Gayle King also appeared, plus legendary girl group En Vogue performed.

© Getty Images The happy couple, who have been together for 18 years, plan to wed in September

The wedding will be a joyous moment that has been a long time coming. Robin, who met Amber on a blind date, wrote a tribute to her now future bride in 2020 as they celebrated 15 years together expressing her love for her partner.

“You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know," she wrote. "You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through. Beautiful... absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart... boo boo.”