Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out for the worldwide premiere of Devotion at TIFF The couple was joined by Joe Jonas's co-stars, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson, for a glam evening hosted by Hugo Boss

On Monday night, luxury clothier Hugo Boss held its annual TIFF soiree, this year celebrating the worldwide premiere of Devotion.

The film, which will have its wide release in November, stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell as Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, the real-life American Navy aviators who developed an inspiring friendship during the Korean War. Joe Jonas, who plays pilot Marty Goode in the film, as well as his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, were also on hand.

Sophie, who gave birth to her and Jonas’s second daughter in July, wore a stunning floor-length multicolour sequinned gown by Louis Vuitton, while Jonas wore a trim black velvet suit jacket and matching black pants by the French design house.

Joe and Sophie looked so handsome and glam! Photo: © George Pimentel

The screening, which took place at the Cinesphere theatre in Toronto, was followed by an insightful Q&A with director J.D. Dillard, Powell and co-star Christina Jackson, who plays Jesse’s wife, Daisy Brown, in the film. Powell and Jackson spoke about the valour of the late Brown and Hudner, whose families, including children and grandchildren, were in attendance at the premiere.

Joe with director J.D. Dillard (top) and Glen Powell with Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was spotted at the party. Photos: © George Pimentel

Following the screening, VIP guests were whisked to Harriet’s Rooftop at the newly opened 1 Hotel in Toronto’s buzzing King West neighbourhood. There, Jackson and Powell were joined by co-stars Spencer Neville, Nick Hargrove, Logan Macrae and Joe and Sophie.

Party guests were treated to custom cocktails inspired by the film, such as the "Fighting 32s," a concoction of Grey Goose vodka, St. Germain liqueur and lychee-hibiscus juice topped with prosecco.

The guests had a great time at the Hugo Boss Devotion soiree! Photos: © George Pimentel

Under the twinkling city lights and next to the glimmering rooftop pool, Joe and his co-stars nestled into plush banquettes while they enjoyed highlights from the Harriet's dinner menu, including wagyu tacos and tuna tataki, followed by campfire s'mores for dessert.

The pool at Harriet's Rooftop is spectacular! Photo: © George Pimentel

DJ Daniel Buckman of Bellosound played a mix of upbeat tunes that kept partygoers dancing until the early hours of the morning.