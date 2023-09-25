Priyanka Chopra reflects on famous family's emotional marriage news: 'protect this beautiful love'

While the Jonas family is dealing with the fallout of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's legal battle surrounding their divorce, "Jonas sister" Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the making of a new union.

The actress, 41, took to her social media to emotionally gush over the wedding of her cousin and fellow Bollywood icon Parineeti Chopra to politician Raghav Chadha.

The couple have been linked together since March 2023, but didn't make things official until they announced their engagement in May with a lavish ceremony which Priyanka did attend. They tied the knot in the city of Udaipur, India at the lakeside Leela Palace Hotel.

VIDEO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's own love story

While Priyanka was unable to attend, she shared glowing praise and well wishes for her baby cousin, 34, who is an acclaimed actress just like Priyanka.

The Quantico star gushed: "Picture perfect… sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us."

She then affectionately wrote of her cousin: "Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever… we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one."

Parineeti took to Instagram earlier in the day with the same photos that showed off her gorgeous blush traditional lehenga, the aisle lined with many white roses, the picturesque and green venue, and some of her chunky emerald jewelry.

She penned: "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other… Our forever begins now…" Priyanka commented on the post: "My blessings always."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra is a total goddess in sheer cut-out dress amid Jonas divorce drama

A few prominent celebrity friends of the bride were in attendance as well as the groom's politician colleagues. Priyanka's mother and Parineeti's aunt, Madhu Chopra, did attend, and she told local reporters that her daughter couldn't make it due to work commitments.

© Instagram Priyanka shared a glimpse of her time spent at home with daughter Malti Marie

The Indian star provided a glimpse into life at home here in the States, sharing a picture of her day spent with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas, now nearly two years old.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra gives insight into her marriage to husband Nick Jonas

She took to her Instagram Stories with a picture of them getting some pool time in, with Priyanka in a bikini tossing her delighted daughter up into the air.

© Instagram/Parineeti Chopra She attended her cousin's engagement ceremony in May

The famous cousins have nothing but love for each other and have frequently been vocal about their support for one another despite being in the same industry.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra turns heads in crop top as she and daughter Malti make rare appearance in support of Nick Jonas

While Priyanka first rose to fame as the winner of the 2000 Miss World pageant, which gave her an entry to the film industry, Parineeti started off working behind-the-scenes for major film studios.

© Getty Images Parineeti and Priyanka have been very supportive of one another through their journeys in Bollywood

She made her film debut in 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, a point at which her cousin was already established as one of the biggest names in Bollywood. Parineeti's debut role received critical acclaim and won her several accolades, kickstarting a career that saw both cousins hold high regard in the industry for their commercial and critical appeal.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.