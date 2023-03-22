Charles Spencer's wife Karen unearths family wedding possession inside Princess Diana's home

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, 58, and his wife Karen, 50, have unearthed a family wedding item inside their home, Althorp House.

Charles and his siblings, including Princess Diana, grew up in the Grade I home on the 13,000-acre estate, which has been in the family for over 500 years. However, Karen stumbled across a "lovely" possession that belonged to Charles' grandmother, Cynthia, back in 1919 while looking through the storage spaces inside Althorp.

WATCH: Tour the family home of Charles Spencer and his wife Karen

Loading the player...

Aside from books on farming, Karen explained: "The other little gem I found in the muniment room was this little bible, with the note inside that read 'I carried this Book at my wedding to Jack, at St James’s Church, Piccadilly on February 26th 1919. Cynthia'. Cynthia is Charles’ grandmother. How lovely."

This comes just hours after Charles' daughter Lady Amelia Spencer – whom he shares with Victoria Lockwood – got married in South Africa.

Althorp House has been in the Spencer family for over 500 years

Following a 13-year relationship, the model and her fiancé Greg Mallett tied the knot in a mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town. "It means so much to get married here," the 30-year-old exclusively told HELLO!. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

LOOK: Carole Middleton rocks totally unexpected boho mother-of-the-groom dress

It is also where the couple got engaged back in July 2020. Fitness and nutrition coach Greg proposed to Amelia at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch and presented her with a series of special photos of their relationship before giving her an oval diamond engagement ring.

Karen Spencer found Charles' grandmother's wedding item from 1919

Amelia described it as "the most romantic day of my life" when chatting to HELLO! at the time.

Meanwhile, Charles and Karen chose the Spencer family home as their wedding venue. The White Ship Down author proposed with the most sentimental trilogy ring which was once given to Charles' great-grandmother, Countess Margaret Spencer, before they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Althorp House in June 2011.

DISCOVER: Loved-up Charles Spencer and wife Karen pictured in unseen first date photo

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.