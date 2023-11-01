Amy Robach's family and former GMA co-stars make feelings clear on her and T.J. Holmes' relationship in latest post

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have officially returned to the spotlight with a newly-launched podcast, which will be released exactly a year to the day of their affair scandal.

The former GMA stars are excited by the new chapter in their careers, and both shared the news on social media on Wednesday November 1.

What's more, Amy's family and the couple's former GMA co-stars have shown that they are all very much behind the relationship.

In the comments section of the podcast announcement, Amy's mom, Joan Robach, wrote: "Congratulations, looking forward to December 5," while her daughters Ava and Annalese both liked the announcement.

Lara Spencer - who worked alongside Amy and T.J. on GMA for years, also responded with: "Congratulations lady!"

Al Roker, the husband of Amy's 20/20 replacement Deborah Roberts, added: "Welcome back." Amy's post - which was also shared by T.J. on his Instagram feed, read: "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore Amy & T.J."

December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard." The message was accompanied by a loved-up photo of the pair.

Lara Spencer was supportive of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' new podcast

Amy looked stylish dressed in a lace top and jeans, while T.J. looked smart in a white shirt and grey waistcoat.

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

Amy Robach's mom also shared her pride following her daughter's new project announcement

It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits.

"'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are regaining their voices with a new podcast

December 5 2022 was the exact date that Amy and T.J. were taken off air on GMA3 after the news of their extra-marital affair made headlines.

The fact the couple have chosen to return to work on the same date, a year later, is quite telling. At the time, Amy and T.J. were put on leave for several weeks while ABC News President Kim Goodwin and the team behind GMA3 figured out the next steps surrounding the couple's future.

© Instagram Amy and T.J.'s podcast will debut exactly a year after they were taken off GMA

The decision was made at the end of January, when on January 27, ABC released a statement confirming that they had parted ways with Amy and T.J.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," it read. The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had worked together on GMA for several years before starting a relationship

The couple stayed out of the public eye for almost eight months following their official dismissal, but at the end of August, they both returned to Instagram to share the news of their upcoming participation in the New York Marathon.

Since then, the pair have both shared regular updates on their training, as well as several personal posts. In October, the pair also shared the first official photos of them together since they became a couple, taken during a recent trip to Arkansas, which is where T.J. grew up and went to college.

