Strictly's Adam Thomas' wife Caroline is a real-life Rapunzel in behind-the-scenes wedding photo

Adam Thomas has had his wife Caroline Daly by his side throughout his time on Strictly Come Dancing, which came to an end on Sunday after he competed in the dance-off against Angela Rippon.

The Emmerdale actor is likely looking forward to returning to his routine at home with Caroline and their two young children, whom he paid tribute to following his elimination.

Adam and Caroline met in 2007 when Adam was just 19 years old, and they tied the knot ten years later at Delamere Manor, a manor house that was formerly Gary Barlow's home.

Behind-the-scenes snaps of Caroline getting ready with her bridesmaids share a close-up of her princess-style hair. Her Rapunzel-length blonde locks had been slicked away from her face and twisted into a high gravity-defying bun, adorned with delicate white flowers.

© Karwai Tang Adam and Caroline got married in 2017

Fans quickly commented on her gorgeous bridal beauty look, with one writing: "Wow the hair," and another adding: "Your hair looks amazing @carolinethomas23 x."

The bride had her back to the camera, revealing her white bridal robe emblazoned with their wedding date: "27.08.2017." She was handing out gifts to her bridesmaids, who all sat on the bed with their hair in cascading curls topped with a floral headpiece.

© Instagram The couple share two children

While Waterloo Road star Adam looked dapper in a blue suit and pink tie throughout his big day, Caroline changed into not one but two wedding dresses. She exchanged vows in a figure-hugging mermaid wedding dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sheer top with lace applique. The dancer later tweaked the gown to create two further bridal looks – removing the top and shortening the skirt – before opting for a second sparkly gown for her evening reception.

Standing with her new husband against the backdrop of fairy lights, Caroline rocked face jewels and a sparkly gown with a low V-neck and delicate straps, covered with eye-catching sparkles and sheer mesh panels around her waist.

WATCH: Strictly's Luba in tears of pride with Adam Thomas' amazing routine

Adam and his wife had already welcomed their eldest child Teddy five years before their wedding in 2012 and they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter Elsie in the summer of 2018.

Adam Thomas was partnered with Luba Mushtuk on Strictly

Following his exit from Strictly, his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk praised his family for being so supportive. "Biggest thank you is for making me part of your beautiful family that I fell in love with… as that's the best part of it all … and …huge thanks to this amazing woman @carolinethomas23 , who has been there for both of us each step of the way… Literally you are the best!!!" she wrote.

"And of course Teddy and Elsie who I just love to bits and I'm coming soon for homework and school run. You @adamthomas21 are MY forever winner in life and that’s much more important than any trophy. Dancing with you will definitely be the part that I will miss the most but I’m sure we will dance again. I love you, I will always be here for you. And I will always have your back."

© Instagram Luba praised Adam and his family following their elimination

Caroline re-posted the message on her Stories and replied: "My heart," alongside a heartbroken emoji and crying emojis.

PHOTOS: Strictly pros' glitzy weddings: From Karen Hauer's 130-acre hotel to Graziano Di Prima's castle