Stacey Solomon responds to concerns over Joe Swash's absence from family home

Stacey Solomon regularly updates her fans about her home life with her husband Joe Swash and their five children, so many were left concerned when Joe was absent from her social media for over a week.

After many contacted the Loose Women star on Instagram asking about her relationship, Stacey responded with a video explaining why she's been solo with the children. "Stace, where is Joe these days, and is everything ok?" asked one, to which she replied: "I got so many of these messages, he is actually right here," as she turned the camera around to show the doting dad bouncing their youngest daughter Belle on his lap.

© Instagram Rose reportedly gave her dad Joe Swash a warm welcome home

"The reason he hasn't been on my Stories for a little while is because he had work in Guatemala for the last 8 days. He only got back yesterday.

"So he's been away for 8 days and I'll never say anything because I think, 'Oh, I'm in the house minding the kids.' So I never say when he's away. You'll be seeing more of that beautiful face."

She added another photo of their daughter Rose running towards the camera with a big grin on her face and a bag in her hand. Stacey sweetly explained: "Rose is so happy Joe is home she's got all of her nail varnishes out ready to paint his nails."

The couple live in a £1.2 million home they've affectionately nicknamed Pickle Cottage with Stacey's grandmother – who recently moved in – as well as her five kids Leighton, Zachary, Rex, Rose and Belle. The latter was born just seven months after their wedding on Sunday 24 July.

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve 2020 with a halo engagement ring featuring two Australian opals – a sentimental tribute to where they fell in love. However, they delayed their wedding after Stacey got pregnant with Rose.

She told her followers: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe got married at their home Pickle Cottage

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

Stacey later admitted she was pregnant with her youngest child on her big day, which took place at her Essex home. She was a beautiful bride in a corset Verona Bridal as she exchanged vows in front of the likes of Mrs Hinch and Denise Welch.

© Instagram The Loose Women star and her daughter Rose wore matching outfits

Her little girl matched her mother in a cute white dress and sparkly bow shoes. Stacey said: "Rose's dress is being made from the off-cuts of my dress. So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes. Now we fully match."

