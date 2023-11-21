Ant McPartlin's comments on heartache around not having children

I'm a Celebrity is back with a bang, hosted by the show's trusty pair – Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. They have kept us entertained for the last 21 years amongst all the jungle drama but behind-the-scenes Ant has been through his own personal journey which has resulted in him not having children, something he has shared with his fans.

The presenter, 48, was previously married to Strictly makeup artist Lisa Armstrong for twelve years between 2006 and 2018. During their marriage, Ant had been open about the couple's difficulties conceiving.

WATCH: Ant and Dec collapse into giggles at Bush Tucker Trial screams

In 2013, a then-38-year-old Ant addressed the belief that he was waiting to have children as his presenting partner Dec hadn't yet found the one. "There’s a rumour that we do everything together and I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right," Ant said. "I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older."

© Getty Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong wed in 2006

At that time the Britain's Got Talent host also revealed that timing had stood in the way of having children earlier. "We’ve wanted children for a while, but we’re both busy.

"We’re on a break now, the first proper one for 15 years," he continued. "So Lisa and I are trying for a baby… well, we’ve been trying for a little while so fingers crossed."

© Getty Ant shared his experience not having children with ex-wife Lisa

A source spoke to The Mirror about Ant's feelings when TV partner and best friend Dec welcomed his first child with wife Ali Astall in 2018.

The newspaper reported that the birth of Dec's first child was a bittersweet moment for Ant as he had wanted children of his own but he had also just entered rehab after struggling with alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

© Getty Anne-Marie Corbett, Ant McPartlin, Dec Donnelly and Ali Astall

Lisa and Ant have since split and Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021 after the pair met when she was his personal assistant. Enjoying happier times, the Saturday Night Takeaway host is now a proud stepfather to Anne-Marie's two teenage daughters.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ant reflected on his relationship with Anne-Marie's children. "I’ve got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am," he said.

© Getty Ant and Anne-Marie wed in 2021

The presenter even went as far as to say that it is children like Anne-Marie's that will change the world. "It’s not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change.

"It's that kind of energy that this generation has got and they'll save the rest of us," he continued. "We're just trying to make it easier for them."

© Getty Ant is a stepdad to Anne-Marie's daughters

Ant and Anne-Marie wed in a stunning summer ceremony. Anne-Marie looked simply beautiful in a one-shouldered Suzanne Neville wedding dress with a fitted bodice, flower embellishments, and a classic A-line skirt.

DISCOVER: Ant and Dec reveal heartwarming secret to their on-screen chemistry

Dec married Ali Astall in 2015 and the pair now share two children - Isla, five, and Jack, one.