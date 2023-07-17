Willow Smith is the ultimate style icon in black bikini during dreamy vacation

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's only daughter has gone on an adventure!

Willow Smith has had an exciting start to the week, having left her home in Malibu and jetted off on vacation somewhere rather dreamy.

The 22-year-old singer has been sharing envy-inducing snapshots on social media, including one of her looking stylish in a chic black bikini, while sitting down in a forest.

Other pictures include a mountain backdrop and footage of Willow taking a dip in the lake, clearly having the time of her life.

Willow Smith looked stylish in a black bikini while on vacation

Fans were curious to know where the Red Table Talk co-host was, while others complimented her on the pictures. "Wow where is this, these photos are making me want to go," one wrote, while another penned: "This looks soo peaceful." A third added: "These pictures look like paintings."

Willow has been updating fans on a lot of her life of late, and just recently shared footage of herself singing in her home studio in Malibu, hinting at new music around the corner.

Willow Smith's holiday location looked incredibly dreamy

What's more, the star has also been posting photos of her latest campaign with MUGLER, Alien Goddess Supra Florale.

The singer - who often changes up her look - rocked a buzzcut and bold makeup in the stunning photos, that was released on social media at the beginning of July.

Along with this, Willow also had a big moment back in April, when she took to the stage to perform at Coachella 2023.

© Instagram Willow has been having an exciting summer so far

What's more, her proud father Will was watching from the audience. At the time, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star admitted that he "couldn't stop crying" as his daughter performed at the world-famous festival.

During the big moment, Willow's brother, Jaden Smith, also took to the stage to perform with his sister, with the siblings singing Summertime in Paris.

The star recently teased new music

While on stage, Jaden spoke about his adoration for his sister and her career. "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this," he said. "I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you're changing with the music that you’re making."

While there have been some career highs, there have also been some low points for Willow. In April, the singer's talk show alongside her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk, was canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons.

© Getty Images Willow with her famous parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

The show was the backdrop for quite a few Smith family revelations, including Willow’s mom Jada speaking out about her struggle with alopecia and an interview with Will himself amid rumors of cheating and a marriage split.

Jada shared a hopeful reaction after the cancellation, hinting that the show could be back. "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," Jada said, adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

