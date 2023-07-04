Kelly Ripa had reason to celebrate at the start of the week, as her beloved dad Joe Ripa turned another year older.

The Live co-star took to Instagram to post a montage of family photos from over the years, including a lovely throwback from Joe and his wife Esther's wedding day.

The family resemblance was incredibly clear for all to see too, with Esther as a young bride looking remarkably like Kelly's daughter Lola, 22.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's family throughout the years

This isn't the first time that a photo of Esther has left viewers doing a double take either.

Back in 2021 when Kelly shared a photo of her mom to mark her 79th birthday, many followers observed just how much she looked like her granddaughter.

Kelly Ripa's mom Esther on her wedding day - and she looks like her her daughter Lola!

"Lola looks like your beautiful mum," one observed, while another noted: "Oh my gosh, there's a striking resemblance to your Lola! Gorgeous! Happy birthday to your mom."

Other photos from the montage, which can be viewed above, included a recent picture of Kelly and her dad, as well as one of Joe with his grandchildren.

© Instagram/Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa as a little girl with her mom Esther

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Let’s wish Joe Ripa, the breakout star of Generation Gap and the originator of the cross-body man purse the happiest birthday! We love you dad!"

The ABC host grew up in New Jersey with her parents and her sister Linda, who has a career out of the public eye.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kelly Ripa and her family - including her parents Esther and Joe

From a young age, Kelly was passionate about acting and the performing arts, and was the first one in her family to go into the industry.

She studied ballet as a toddler, and took part in a number of productions at school. The actress got her big break in All My Children, where she met her now-husband, Mark.

The celebrity couple have been married since May 1996 when they eloped together.

Kelly Ripa with her beloved dad Joe

Eldest son Michael was born in June the following year, followed by Lola in June 2001. Joaquin arrived to complete their family in February 2003.

In 2021, Kelly and Mark became empty nesters when Joaquin left home to study at the University of Michigan.

However, earlier this year, Lola returned home for her final semester at college and has been living with them ever since.

Kelly Ripa with her husband Mark Consuelos and their children at home in NYC

Most recently, the trio enjoyed a family holiday together in Greece, with Kelly sharing some lovely photos from the trip on social media.

Lola had a wonderful time with her famous parents too, branding them "the best travel buddies and roommates," in a sweet message posted on Instagram.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children

Kelly and Mark's sons, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, were not present on the trip, with Michael busy working in New York, and Joaquin still studying at the University of Michigan.

The family are likely to spend quality time together later in the summer though at their stunning vacation home in the Hamptons.

