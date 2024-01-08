Ryan Gosling's incredibly rare tribute to his 'sweetheart' Eva Mendes in throwback Golden Globes speech leaves TikTok swooning

Ryan Gosling may be one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood (and Barbieland, for that matter) but the I'm Just Ken singer is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life.

While most stars took to the red carpet with their partners, the Barbie star's long-term love Eva Mendes was noticeably absent from the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday evening.

It's not the first time they've headed into Hollywood solo, however. Despite both being notable figures in the film industry, Ryan and Eva rarely make public appearances together. Their first and last red carpet debut as a couple was at the 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere back in 2013.

© Getty Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024

In a rare turn of events back in 2017, Ryan opened up about his 'sweetheart' Eva on stage at the Golden Globes during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land.

And, in true TikTok style, the clip has reemerged and left fans utterly swooning at his open love letter to his wife. The clip was reposted by TikTok account @femalequotient and has gained over half a million likes and 6.6 million views since it was posted.

@femalequotient Gosling gets it! When it comes to work and family, the juggle is real. Having a supportive partner like EvaMendes helped RyanGosling manage the constraints of these two demanding roles. There's nothing we love more than his public acknowledgement of the crucial role she plays💗 ♬ original sound - Female Quotient - Female Quotient

"I'd like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing, and dancing, and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Ryan begins.

"If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today," he added, before thanking his "sweetheart".

© REX Ryan and Eva are rarely seen in public together

Ryan also went on to dedicate his win to his partner’s late brother Juan Carlos, who died on 17 April 2017 at the age of 53.

Ryan Gosling's and Eva Mendes' relationship timeline

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

The duo had first started dating in 2011 when they fell for each other during filming of The Place Beyond the Pines. Their relationship has been kept extremely under wraps ever since, with Eva saying "it just works for us this way, to stay private."

Over the course of their 13-year relationship, the couple have welcomed two daughters together, Esmerelda Amada Gosling, eight, and Amada Lee Gosling, eight. They also secretly got married in 2016, and only confirmed they had tied the knot in November 2022.

© Rex Images Eva and Ryan share two daughters together

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," Eva spoke of her partner.