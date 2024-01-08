The Diplomat's Keri Russell's playful relationship with Matthew Rhys revealed during Golden Globes appearance

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys could barely contain their smiles as they attended the Golden Globes on Sunday 7 January.

Joining a slew of famous faces including Taylor Swift and Ryan Gosling, the couple posed for photos on the red carpet before heading inside The Beverly Hilton for the ceremony. While they looked composed during photo opportunities, The Diplomat actress and the Brothers & Sisters star shared a rare peek inside their playful relationship when they weren't aware of the cameras. Take a look at some of the sweetest moments of the couple…

Red carpet embrace © CBS Photo Archive Matthew sweetly wrapped his arms around Keri in a loving pose as they arrived for the star-studded event. He rocked a black tux and matching bow tie for the occasion, while she was a vision in a bridal white dress with a tassel skirt, finished with a chunky necklace.

All smiles © Robert Gauthier Keri was already spotted covering her smile with her hand before she even entered the event!

Getting the giggles © Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 The actress threw her head back as she laughed alongside Matthew and Jon Batiste during a private moment.

Holding hands © Amy Sussman While they nailed their couple's poses, many of which had straight faces, Kerri and Matthew packed on the PDA, holding hands and linking arms throughout the evening.

Their latest outing was a rare treat for their fans since they have successfully managed to keep their personal life largely out of the spotlight, despite their successful careers.

The actors first met in 2002 but they reconnected after co-starring as partners in espionage on The Americans, which ran from 2013 to 2018. People confirmed their relationship in 2014 after they were spotted on a date at The Public Theater in New York City, while they revealed in 2016 they had welcomed their son, Sam. Keri also shares Willa, 11, and River, 15, with her ex-husband, Shane Deary.

© Rex Keri Russell began dating her The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys in 2014

Matthew made a rare confession about the secrets of their happy relationship during a 2017 interview with People. Showing off his humor, he quipped: "She has the patience of a saint, so that helps. That is basically it." He jokingly added: "And alcohol. The great leveler, the great equalizer. Everything is so much better after a good, solid half bottle of red wine!"

© Getty The couple welcomed a baby boy together in 2016

They have also praised each other's parenting styles, with Keri stating her partner was doing "so well" as a new dad, while Matthew described her as a "reassuring hand" to ETonline. Opening up about raising three children, he said the crucial time frame is between 4:30 p.m. and bedtime. "You evaluate the success of the entire day on those hours," he told Esquire. "And if you get all three fed, vegetables eaten, someone’s asked me a question at dinner, bath, Harry Potter’s read, they’re in bed, and all three haven’t cried, it’s an enormous success."

