Sophie Turner makes surprising move over ex Joe Jonas claims amid custody battle

Sophie Turner has made a surprise move over her ex Joe Jonas.

The 27-year-old decided to withdraw the child abduction allegations she previously made against her estranged husband, three months following their reach of an amicable custody agreement.

The legal representatives for both parties have approached a federal judge in New York, requesting the dismissal of the actress’s earlier accusations.

These allegations, as reported by TMZ, involved the claim that the Jonas Brothers singer had abducted their daughters, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, aged 1, during the course of their divorce proceedings.

© Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In September last year, Sophie had initiated legal action against her ex-husband. According to the court documents, she sought to ensure "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained."

She stated that during Christmas of 2022, they had mutually agreed to make the United Kingdom their permanent residence and had started to explore schooling options for their elder daughter, Willa.

© Getty Joe and Sophie started dating when she was 20 and he was 27

Following this agreement, Sophie accused the Cake By the Ocean singer of retaining their daughters' passports, thereby preventing them from leaving the United States.

However, Joe, through a statement from his representative, firmly denied these allegations of abduction.

The representative explained to Page Six: "Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.”

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in London in April 2023

The representative emphasized that the use of the term 'abduction' in this context was misleading at best, and at worst, a serious misuse of the legal system.

Following their divorce filing in September 2023, after four years of marriage, Joe and Sophie have been embroiled in a challenging custody battle over their two daughters.

However, a breakthrough occurred in October when the pair reached a temporary custody agreement for their children, effective until January 2024.

In her personal life, Sophie has since found happiness with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, with reports indicating that she is "really happy" in the new relationship.

© Getty Images Joe Jonas has been spending time with Stormi Bree amid split

On the other hand, Joe has been seen spending time with model Stormi Bree. The 33-year-old model and the DNCE frontman were first seen together at an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and subsequently traveled to Aspen, Colorado, where they were spotted skiing, sharing a ski lift, and enjoying a beer together.

The legal document submitted by Sophie claimed that Joe began the "wrongful retention" of their daughters on September 20.

With the withdrawal of the abduction claims and the establishment of a temporary custody agreement, it seems that both are moving towards resolving their disputes amicably and focusing on co-parenting their children.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.