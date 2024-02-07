Queen Letizia takes fashion tips from Princess Kate in stylish cinched blazer

The Spanish Queen looked so stylish when she stepped out on Tuesday to inaugurate the International Internet Safety Day in a look that the Princess of Wales would love.
Queen Letizia, 51, opted for a classic workwear aesthetic when she arrived at the Casino de Madrid in a look centred around the apt Prince of Wales Check Blazer' by Carolina Herrera. The garment was a single-breasted number in grey that was figure-skimming and worn done up.
King Felipe's wife styled the jacket with a white rounded neck fine knit top and a pair of slim-fit cigarette trousers in black. She upped the ante on the officewear aesthetic when she added the 'Black Heeled Moccasins' by Massimo Dutti – a heeled loafer style.
As per her usual daytime engagement style, the royal opted to wear her hair straight and blended a warm brown eyeshadow around the eye to add definition and popped on a rosy gloss. The finishing touch was added in the form of the silver and diamond 'Double Daga' earrings by her go-to brand Gold & Roses.
The Spanish royal seemed to take fashion tips from Princess Kate. Prince William's wife rocked a similar look – a pair of ankle-grazing cigarette trousers, a white slim-fit top, and a checked single-breasted blazer to meet members of a group accessing the early years services during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Windsor last June.
It must be said that Letizia ties with Kate as the queen of checked print. Letizia rocked a checked skirt by Massimo Dutti just last week for an event for World Cancer Day at the La Salle by Eneldo space in Madrid. She styled the piece with a V-neck satin shirt and her favourite black kitten heels by Magrit.
Queen Letizia has shown on numerous occasions the versatile appeal of a checked style. Take a look at her best…
