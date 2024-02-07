Queen Letizia takes fashion tips from Princess Kate in stylish cinched blazer

The Spanish Queen looked so stylish when she stepped out on Tuesday to inaugurate the International Internet Safety Day in a look that the Princess of Wales would love.

Queen Letizia, 51, opted for a classic workwear aesthetic when she arrived at the Casino de Madrid in a look centred around the apt Prince of Wales Check Blazer' by Carolina Herrera. The garment was a single-breasted number in grey that was figure-skimming and worn done up.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurated the International Internet Safety Day at the Casino de Madrid

King Felipe's wife styled the jacket with a white rounded neck fine knit top and a pair of slim-fit cigarette trousers in black. She upped the ante on the officewear aesthetic when she added the 'Black Heeled Moccasins' by Massimo Dutti – a heeled loafer style.

© Getty Letizia wore stylish workwear

As per her usual daytime engagement style, the royal opted to wear her hair straight and blended a warm brown eyeshadow around the eye to add definition and popped on a rosy gloss. The finishing touch was added in the form of the silver and diamond 'Double Daga' earrings by her go-to brand Gold & Roses.

The Spanish royal seemed to take fashion tips from Princess Kate. Prince William's wife rocked a similar look – a pair of ankle-grazing cigarette trousers, a white slim-fit top, and a checked single-breasted blazer to meet members of a group accessing the early years services during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Windsor last June.

© Getty The Princess of Wales rocked a similar look but in blue

It must be said that Letizia ties with Kate as the queen of checked print. Letizia rocked a checked skirt by Massimo Dutti just last week for an event for World Cancer Day at the La Salle by Eneldo space in Madrid. She styled the piece with a V-neck satin shirt and her favourite black kitten heels by Magrit.

© Getty Letizia wore an elegant skirt and silk shirt ensemble

Queen Letizia has shown on numerous occasions the versatile appeal of a checked style. Take a look at her best…

Styled with a trench coat © Getty Queen Letizia swapped her check blazer for a pair of checked trousers when she attended a meeting with representatives of the sectors affected by the fire at the Arafo Cultural and Recreation Center last October. She styled it with a white short trench coat with black buttons and black loafers.



Her edgy 90s look © Getty The Spanish royal wore a look that Rachel Green from Friends would love. The 90s-inspired look that she wore to the closing of the 16th International Seminar of Language and Journalism was comprised of a pair of wide-leg check trousers from Pomandere with chunky loafers and the 'Berlin' style trench from Lottusse.



A skirt with an unusual detail © Getty In 2022 Letizia attended the Opera Prima: Ciudad de Tudela Film Festival at the Moncayo cinema wearing a checked A-line midi skirt with an unusual cut-out detail on the knee. She styled the piece with a slim-fit black knit and black stilettos.

Crème de la crème © Getty Arguably the Queen's best checked look was the black and white houndstooth blazer she rocked alongside King Felipe to a visit to the Community Residence Hospital del Rey last year. She styled the timeless garment with a pair of black cigarette trousers and black kitten heels.

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia wears engagement gift 20 years after big day - and it's stunning