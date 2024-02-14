Queen Letizia is sublime in super unexpected blazer look - and it may be her best yet

Queen Letizia has stepped out for her first engagement of the week and chose a look that no one saw coming.

The Spanish royal, 51, was spotted out in Madrid for a meeting at FEDER (Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) headquarters adding a pop of colour to her winter wardrobe in the most eye-catching double-breasted blazer. She wore the ‘Jestena Textures' style by Hugo Boss in a bold lime shade.

© Getty Letizia carried a croc print clutch

The Queen paired the chic structured piece with all black to allow the lime to take the fore. The garment also had buttons that came together in a triangular shape for added interest.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in lime green

Letizia teamed the blazer with a black camisole, black wide-leg trousers and a pair of black suede boots with a chunky block heel. Slung over her shoulders was a longline black coat - the ‘Batin’ Black Belted' piece from high-street brand Mango.

Topping off King Felipe's wife's look was a super stylish black croc print envelope clutch and the dainty ‘Double Daga’ earrings by Gold & Roses - her favourite brand. Her brunette hair with stylish streaks of grey was styled straight and as usual, she sported a rosy brown makeup look.

Followers of the stylish royal have become used to her wearing neutral blazer looks. She stepped out last week to inaugurate the International Internet Safety Day in a grey, black and white blazer look whilst the week prior she rocked another pop of colour moment when she paired a candy pink coat with a white power suit.

Though Letizia previously wore the lime blazer when she flew to Denmark last summer, fans of the sartorially-accomplished royal don't expect a bright green look from her as she rocks neutrals so well.

Take a look at some of her most surprising looks that have us green with envy…

In Denmark © Getty During a visit to see the construction of the new Mary Elizabeth's Hospital for Children, Teens and Expecting Families in Denmark, Letizia wowed in a bottle green chiffon midi dress with a high neck and a floaty skirt.



In London © Getty Letizia took a green look abroad when she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a gorgeous chartreuse midi dress with a ruched middle, floaty capped sleeves and added a stunning bow-shaped brooch for extra detail.



At the Alcala de Henares University © Getty Letizia looked so elegant in a muted sage green floaty dress in a dot print that had a split sleeve to the 'Miguel De Cervantes' Literature Award 2022 which she styled with patent nude court shoes.



At Espacio Fundación Telefnica © Getty Queen Letizia attended the screening of the documentary "El Camino Interior" last March in a gorgeous deep green power suit which she styled with a cream high-neck blouse and a pair of coordinating stilettos.



DISCOVER: Queen Letizia exudes glamour in super cinched wrap dress and daughter Princess Leonor's accessory