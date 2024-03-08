Sienna Miller, 42, and rarely-seen boyfriend Oli Green, 27, make stunning appearance after welcoming baby girl

Just weeks after giving birth to her second daughter, Sienna Miller looked radiant as she arrived at the Pamela Anne Furze Foundation Fundraiser in London on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old was joined by her boyfriend Oli Green, 27, looking very loved-up as they posed for photos together during the rare joint appearance which took place at the Metropolitan Casino Mayfair.

© Getty Oli Green and Sienna Miller at the launch of the Pamela Anne Furze Foundation (PAFF) on Thursday

Dressed in a chic black number, which featured a heart-shaped bodice and pearl detailing on the straps, accentuated her stunning post-pregnancy physique. She added a long overcoat and strappy heels to her glamourous look.

Her partner, whom she has been dating since early 2022, appeared effortlessly cool in jeans and a matching denim shirt, which he wore with a plain white T-shirt, a dark suede-like jacket with red threading and chunky boots.

It seemed like the perfect night out for the couple, who welcomed their first child – a little girl – in January. Sienna is also a doting mother to 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with actor Tom Sturridge.

© Getty The actress welcomed her second daughter in January

The former couple dated between 2011 and 2015, and although they called time on their relationship, the pair continue to be firm friends and co-parents to their daughter.

Like Sienna, Oli is an actor and model. Despite having a career in the public eye, he tends to keep away from the spotlight, but the couple have been spotted together in public at fashion and red-carpet events over the past year. Oli even landed the role of Rupert Finch, the Princess of Wales' former boyfriend at St Andrews University, in the latest series of The Crown.

The actor studied at the prestigious Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York and it seems this put him in good stead for an acting career. His previous credits include The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast and A Good Person.

Back in December, Sienna opened up about her relationship with Oli and touched upon their 15-year age gap. "I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to," she told British Vogue, adding: "For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older."

The actress continued: "There's awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they're probably like, No-no, thank you. Moving on."