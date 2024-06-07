Natalia Grosvenor, 65, is a glam mother-of-the-groom in Barbie dress and feathers for billionaire son Hugh's wedding

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson were not the only ones to dress to the nines for their wedding on 7 June.

The Duke of Westminster's mother Natalia was pictured arriving at Chester Cathedral for the high society wedding of the year in a gorgeous hot pink colour-clashing. Channelling the recent Barbie craze, the mother-of-the-groom stepped out in a bold tailored midi coat that appeared to cover her white poppy-print dress.

© Getty The mother of the groom, Natalia Grosvenor, looked striking in pink and red

Prince William's godmother added cherry red Manolo Blahnik slingback heels, a matching feathered fascinator and bold nails, which were visible as she held a romantic Olivia Le-Tan What is Love? clutch bag adorned with love hearts.

She was pictured entering the venue after her son, worth an estimated £10 billion, arrived in a Land Rover, smiling for the cameras in a dapper morning suit.

© Getty The bride wore a slim-fitting dress by Emma Victoria Payne

Meanwhile, Olivia was the last to enter the cathedral, dressed in a gorgeous lace-trimmed wedding dress by Emma Victoria Payne, the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, and a sentimental veil that billowed in the wind.

Duke of Westminster's family

© Getty Hugh's sisters Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina and Lady Viola joined their mother

The Duke of Westminster is the only son of Gerald and Natalia Grosvenor. He grew up at Eton Hall with his three sisters Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina and Lady Viola.

Lady Tamara married banker Edward van Cutsem at Chester Cathedral in 2004, wearing the same tiara as Olivia Henson. The couple share two sons and a daughter.

Criminologist and philanthropist Lady Edwina Grosvenor married British TV presenter Dan Snow in an intimate wedding in November 2010 in Woolton, Liverpool. The late Princess Diana's goddaughter has since welcomed three children with Dan.

© Getty Hugh is the last of his siblings to tie the knot

Lady Viola had a similarly low-key wedding with Angus Roberts in 2022, attended by no members of the royal family.

Hugh – who became the 7th Duke of Westminster aged just 25 following the death of his father Gerald in 2016 – is the last of his siblings to tie the knot.

Royal wedding guests

© James Whatling Princess Eugenie joined Prince William at the society wedding

The Grosvenor family have a long-standing connection to the royal family. Hugh has developed a close relationship with Princes William and Harry and was even asked to be the godfather to their sons Prince George and Prince Archie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince of Wales arrives for wedding of Duke of Westminster

William and his cousin Princess Eugenie were pictured at the ceremony at Chester Cathedral, while the Princess of Wales stayed at home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She has stepped back from the public eye as she undergoes cancer treatment privately.

See why Hugh's godson George didn't join his father, according to HELLO!'s royal expert Emily Nash…

Why Prince George did not attend the wedding of his godfather the Duke of Westminster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also reportedly declined their invitation to the wedding. They currently live in Montecito with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Wedding venue

Despite these absences, Hugh and Olivia's wedding still had an impressive turnout. Hundreds gathered at Chester Cathedral to witness the noon service, conducted by Tim Stratford, who has been the Dean of Chester in the Church of England since September 2018.

© Getty The couple got married at Chester Cathedral

The Dean shared with HELLO! the significance of holding Olivia's wedding at the Duke's family church, highlighting Chester as a place she "has fallen in love with."

Newlyweds Hugh and Olivia will retreat to the Grosvenor family estate Eton Hall for the wedding reception, which HELLO! was told would include a lemon wedding cake.

LOOK: The Duke of Westminster's grand home where multi-billionaire will live with bride Olivia Henson