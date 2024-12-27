Emma Bunton interrupts Christmas with teenage kids for appearance in thigh-split bridal gown

Emma Bunton, 48, took a break from Christmas celebrations with her two kids Beau, 17, and Tate, 13, to make a glamorous TV appearance.

The former Spice Girls star showed off her singing voice on Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special, posing alongside host Tess Daly. The blonde bombshells twinned in bridal outfits, with Emma rocking a one-shouldered ivory dress that offset her tan, featuring a corset bodice and daring thigh split.

Tess, meanwhile, stepped out in a strapless white gown with silver embellishments. Both glamorous ladies amped up the glamour in smokey eye makeup with their long blonde hair in similar glossy straight styles.

© Instagram Emma twinned with Tess Daly in bridal white

"My favourite time of the year and I’ll be performing a special orchestral version of ‘2 Become 1’ on the @bbcstrictly Come Dancing CHRISTMAS DAY special!" Emma wrote on Instagram.

While the performance aired on Christmas Day, the show was pre-recorded on 3 December 3 so Emma was able to spend the festive day at home with her husband Jade Jones and two kids. Emma also appeared on Heart Radio alongside JK, so it was a busy time of preparation for the 'Wannabe' hitmaker.

© Getty Emma performed a song by the Spice Girls on Strictly

Back in 2015, Emma admitted she cherishes spending time with her family at Christmas. "I love Christmas. It’s one of my favourite times of the year. Having children makes it that much more magical. The day really revolves around them," she told Closer.

Emma also said in an interview with HELLO! they are a "very close" family and "all support each other in whatever we do."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Emma Bunton's family

With Emma and R&B singer Jade's experience in the music industry, she confessed they have passed on their passion to their kids.

"Our house is always full of music and dancing so it’s pretty hard for them not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it’s hard to know if either of them will go into the industry," she said.

© Damien McFadden/ANL/Shutterstock Emma Bunton and Jade Jones share two kids

If family Christmas singalongs aren't on the cards this time of year, then we imagine the family at least sat down to watch Emma's Strictly performance.

READ: Emma Bunton's unbreakable bond with rarely-pictured son, Beau, 17