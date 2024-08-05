Carrie Johnson just wore an ab-baring wedding guest dress in boldest colour ever

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie (née Symonds) made waves when she chose a rented wedding dress for her big day in May 2021. Fast forward three years and she has once again turned to sustainable fashion for her latest wedding guest dress.

The mother-of-three turned heads in a bright buttercup yellow midi dress with an asymmetrical neckline, giant puff sleeves and a cut-out waist that showed off her trim figure. The waistband of the skirt was at an unusual angle, allowing the fabric to fall in soft pleats to her calves.

© Instagram The mother-of-three looked stunning in a cut-out yellow wedding guest dress

"Yesterday went to the most beautiful wedding wearing this super fun @_aje_ dress rented from @mywardrobe_hq. If you're thinking of renting I find My Wardrobe HQ so easy and they have a pop up in Harrods if you want to try on before you hire," Carrie captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories.

She teamed the dress with black and white heels and oversized gold hoops, styling her blonde hair in a centre parting with soft curls cascading past her shoulders.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

In another selfie, which showed her black chain cross-body bag, she added: "One more selfie for the dress of dreams, rented from @mywardrobe_hq. Thank you @tinalake for bringing it back just in time for me to rent it out!

© Instagram Boris and Carrie share three children

"The beauty of rented fashion! Love to think of the places this dress has been & where it might go next."

Sustainable fashion

© Getty Carrie rented her boho wedding dress when she married the former Prime Minister in May 2021

Carrie has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, even choosing it on her wedding day in 2021.

According to Insider, Boris' eco bride hired her £2,586 bohemian-style wedding dress by Christos Costarellos for just £45 per day. Features included sheer panels, a tiered skirt and delicate lace detailing, and she continued to defy tradition by swapping a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband and going barefoot.

© getty Carrie often champions sustainable fashion

A photo posted by Conservative politician James Cleverly on Twitter shared a glimpse into their secret celebrations in the garden of No. 11 Downing Street, which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In keeping with the bohemian theme, hay bales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in their garden.

Weeks later, Carrie continued to advocate for better environmental practices as she stepped out at the Eden Project for a reception for the G7 leaders at the summit in Cornwall.

© Getty Carrie rented her outfit for the G7 Summit at The Eden Project in 2021

Boris' wife Carrie looked incredible in a floral-print silk midi dress by one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife and a pair of stunning yellow heels from Prada.

According to the MailOnline, the former Prime Minister's wife rented both her dress and shoes for the occasion. The £805 midi dress was rented from HURR and was described by the designer as "crafted in the UK from lustrous silk-satin printed with yellow and red flowers"

Carrie paired her look with a Gucci 'Dionysus Satin Shoulder Bag' in yellow, and her sunshine Prada heels rented from My Wardrobe HQ.

READ: Rebellious royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Princess Anne's mini dress & more