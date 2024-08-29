Only Murders in the Building is back for a brand new, fourth series and fans are loving it (including us).

The show draws much attention thanks to the all-star cast made up of a stellar trio including Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Interest in the cast reached fever-pitch when Martin and Meryl Streep – who plays Loretta Durkin in the Hulu show – walked the red carpet for the season four premiere holding hands, leading many fans to think that the on-screen couple had become an item off-screen.

© Getty Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short at the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" at Paramount Studios

But it's not just Martin and Meryl who have interesting histories when it comes to romance. Co-star Steve Martin has been married twice and divorced.

Find out more about the comedy acting legend's marriage history here.

Steve Martin's first marriage and divorce

In 1986, Steve married his first wife, Victoria Tennant. Victoria herself was an actress and the pair met in the industry.

British-born Victoria, 73, has appeared in well-known titles over the years including The Handmaid's Tale, Flowers in the Attic and L.A. Story, the latter of which also starred Steve.

© Shutterstock Victoria Tennant and Steve Martin divorced in 1994

Steve and Victoria divorced in 1994 and the actor has kept relatively quiet about the divorce.

However, the Cheaper by the Dozen star did open up about the marriage breaking down in his Apple TV+ documentary, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, revealing the truth about their relationship and decision to marry.

"When I married Victoria Tennant, I liked her a lot," the 78-year-old said. "She was very funny, very amusing, smart and English.

"It was a relationship that just kind of defaulted into a romance. And also, a part of it was, 'I guess I should get married', which is not a good reason. There's just no way to force it."

Steve's second marriage to Anne Stringfield

Now, the Father of the Bride actor is happily married to writer Anne Stringfield.

According to People, the pair met in the mid-2000s while Anne was working as a staffer and fact-checker at the New York Times. The comedy actor was guest writing a column for the publication and so would have telephone calls with his future wife before meeting in real life.

© Michael Kovac Anne Stringfield and honoree Steve Martin attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Steve Martin at Dolby Theatre

Steve also opened up about their early days in his documentary. "I remember telling my shrink there’s this woman that sticks in my head," he said.

He would later tell People magazine: "She makes it all possible. She has one of the most important qualities a person can have —and that’s kindness."

© Getty Anne Stringfield is a writer who has worked for the New Yorker and Vogue

Steve and Anne's children

In 2007, Anne and Steve got married at a surprise ceremony at their LA home. Guests, including Tom Hanks and Eugene Levy, were told they were just attending a party thrown by the couple only to be surprised by them getting hitched in front of their friends.

In 2012, Steve and Anne welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mary. The family keep their daughter out of the spotlight and she has never been seen in public.

© Getty Steve and Anne welcomed their daughter Mary in 2012

He said in the documentary: "The first time I saw true love in my life was after the baby was born. I looked over at Anne, and she was holding the baby. And she's looking into her face, and there's no one else on the planet."

Steve also opened up about welcoming a child later in life while giving an interview with AARP (American Association of Retired Persons): "I think if I'd had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career.

"I am very forthcoming with her, and it's great. She's giving me way more than I'm giving her."