Christine Lampard turns heads in glam thigh-split dress with edgy twist

Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard turned heads at the weekend as she posed in a sublime dress with a unique twist.

In a post shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two could be seen wearing a glamorous long-sleeved crepe black dress complete with an asymmetrical hemline, a daring thigh-high split and a cinched-in waistline.

© Instagram Christine posed up a storm in her Safiyaa gown

Her garment, which she wore to the Royal Variety Performance back in November, also featured an edgy twist in the form of an oversized Barbie pink bow draped on one shoulder.

Crafted by celebrity-approved brand, Safiyaa, Christine's 'Ines Black & Beverley Long Dress' retails for £1,595 and is made to order at their atelier. The brand is known for creating demi-couture pieces where "striking silhouettes in luxe fabrics and rich colours are fused with artisanal craftsmanship."

© Instagram The presenter wore her chocolate locks in a chic updo

She spruced up her look with a pair of black strappy heels and accessorised with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings. As for hair and makeup, the TV star, 45, opted for a beautiful updo with face-framing tendrils.

A shimmery peach eyeshadow added extra sparkle, while a slick of glossy mocha lipstick ramped up the glamour.

In her caption, Christine simply wrote: "A very special evening with the King and our #changeandcheck choir! @lorraine @futuredreamscharity. Dress @safiyaa_official @danniiwhitemanstylist #loveisallaround."

© Getty Images Alan Carr and Amanda Holden also attended the Royal Variety Performance back in November

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "Stunningly beautiful," wrote one, while a second noted: "Just out of this world gorgeous," and a third added: "Wow you look incredible Christine... you always do but you look especially gorgeous here."

© Getty Images Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

It's been a busy period for Christine and her family. The star, who juggles numerous presenting roles alongside her motherhood duties, recently enjoyed some down time with her mini-me son Freddie as they geared up for the festive season.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Christine uploaded an adorable picture of Freddie, three, admiring an impressive gingerbread house complete with its own railway track. The magical display featured rows of houses, a Santa workshop, candy canes and elaborate white icing.

"Obsessed with gingerbread!!!" Christine wrote in her caption.

Aside from Freddie, the brunette beauty also shares daughter Patirica with her husband Frank. Former football star Frank, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to teenage daughters Isla and Luna from his past relationship with Elen Rivas. Find out more in the video below...

Reflecting on her blended family, Christine spoke to Fabulous magazine about Patricia and Freddie's special bond with their elder sisters. "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters," she explained. "They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."