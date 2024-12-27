Elon Musk unveils festive transformation at tiny futuristic home for 11 children

Elon Musk has unveiled his Christmas tree and festive decorations at the super modern home he shares with his youngest children.

The Tesla boss, 53, took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a photograph from his festive break, controversially revealing he owes his new slimline look to a weight loss drug.

© X Elon Musk dressed as 'Ozempic Santa' at family home

Branding himself "Ozempic Santa," the world's richest man sparked uproar when he shared a photograph of himself dressed up as Santa Claus.

"Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic! Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it," he added.

Elon, who is currently worth $454.1 billion, was seen posing in his surprisingly modest hallway, which looked like something out of a futuristic film.

Pride of place was his Christmas tree adorned with gold and silver baubles of all shapes and sizes and white fairy lights.

© Instagram: Siggy.Flicker Elon's son X is among the kids who live in the Texas home

An unconventional curved staircase with modern wall lighting and a bizarre bauble chandelier were on display in the photograph.

Matching foliage displays adorned with gold bows lined the staircase, adding a pop of colour to the otherwise bare white space.

At the top of the staircase, his futuristic living quarters could be seen with doors leading off the hallway and intricate coving affixed to the ceiling.

© X Elon is a dad to 12 kids, including his late son. Pictured with Shivon Zilis and their young twins

Elon's family life

Elon is a father to 12 children in total, including his late son Nevada. It is not known which of Elon's children live in his home except for his six youngest children, whom he shares with singer Grimes and his employee Shivon Zilis.

The former couple welcomed a son named X Æ A-12 in 2020, followed by Exa Dark Sideræl in 2021, and son Techno Mechanicus in 2022.

He shares twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin – who will be 20 in April – and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, 18, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their eldest son, Nevada, tragically died at 10 weeks.

© Getty Images Grimes and Elon, who dated from 2018 to 2021, share three children

He also raises three children with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

In 2021, she welcomed twins Strider and Azure, one week before Grimes and Elon had a baby girl via surrogate. The name of their third child together, born in 2024, has never been revealed.

Grimes previously touched upon her living situation with Elon, telling Vanity Fair: "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."

Elon, pictured with his son X, plans to move his 11 kids into a massive compound

Elon Musk's living situation

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Elon famously tweeted in 2020.

After offloading several of his biggest properties, his primary residence is now a $50,000 tiny home in Boca Chica, Texas, which is also where his SpaceX headquarters are located.

According to reports, the home is a foldable, 20-foot-by-20-foot prefabricated home made by housing startup company Boxabl.

© Dimitrios Kambouris The star previously revealed he had downsized to a minimalist property

The New York Times recently reported that Elon is busy developing a 14,400-square-foot mansion worth a staggering $35 million to accommodate his huge family.

This would allow him to live with as many of his children as possible and two of their three mothers in adjacent properties.