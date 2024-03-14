Elon Musk made a rare appearance with his three-year-old son on Wednesday – and he looks just like his dad.

The Tesla CEO and his adorable son, X Æ A-Xii – whose mom is singer Grimes – enjoyed a father-son day out at the company's electric car plant in Gruenheide, Germany.

X Æ A-12, which is pronounced 'Ex Ash', clung to his dad during their visit, and at one point, he was seen sitting on his dad's shoulders as he addressed a group of employees.

© Getty Images Elon's son looks just like his dad

Elon appeared to be enjoying spending quality time with his little boy, who mirrored his dad in a T-shirt and jeans combo.

Elon is now a father to 11 children. He shares twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin – who will be 20 in April – and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, 18, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their eldest son, Nevada, tragically died at 10 weeks.

Elon is thought to have a strained relationship with his transgender daughter Vivian after she petitioned the California court to recognize her new name and gender; she was born 'Xavier'.

Court documents posted online reveal that she asked for the changes due to "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".

© Getty Images Elon enjoyed a father-son day

Elon and Justine divorced in 2008; in 2010, she wrote in an essay for Marie Claire: "When it comes to the children, I deal with his assistant."

Alongside X Æ A-12, he has welcomed three children with Grimes, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, whom they've nicknamed Y, and son Techno Mechanicus, whose birth was revealed in an autobiography by Walter Isaacson in September 2023.

© Getty Images Elon shares his son with Grimes

In July 2022 it emerged that Elon had become a father to his ninth and tenth child in November 2021 after Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, had welcomed twins, Strider and Azure.

According to court documents obtained by Business Insider, the pair filed a petition to change their names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," which a judge in Austin, Texas, approved in May 2022.

© Getty Elon and Grimes share three kids

According to Reuters, Shivron informed colleagues that she wasn't involved romantically with Elon, and their children were conceived through in vitro fertilization.

The twins' arrival came one month before Elon and Grimes welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in December 2021.

© X/Twitter Elon and Shivon Zilis with their twins Strider and Azure

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Elon wrote on X (formerly Twitter) which he purchased in 2022.

