Cameron Diaz walks hand-in-hand with daughter as she celebrates birthday at Meghan Markle's favorite spot

There's something about Montecito! The coastal California town is beloved by A-listers including Cameron Diaz, who celebrated her 52n birthday at Meghan Markle’s favorite spot, Tre Luna.

Cameron was pictured with husband Benji Madden and their daughter Raddix, four, along with family and friends leaving the Italian spot; their son Cardinal, who was born in March 2024, was not in attendance.

© Noel Vasquez Benji and Cameron in 2015 when they first met

The actress rocked a pair of cropped black pants with loafers and a simple black blouse, with her blonde hair tied in a loose ponytail, as seen in pictures shared by Page Six. As she exited the restaurant she was carrying a large white gift bag and a wrapped basket, and kept a close eye on Raddix who wore a baby pink onesie.

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger were in attendance, as was fashion designer Charlotte Ronson.

They have been raising their children in the small town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also raising their children, and were spotted this past week sharing a tender kiss after enjoying a quiet date night, with Cardinal.

The Mask actress looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed a relaxed night out with the musician, in a black shirt and a dark green cardigan that added a touch of warmth to the cool California evening.

© Instagram Cameron has been sharing cooking videos inside her kitchen in recent years

Benji, 45, is the lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, the band he formed with his brother Joel. Benji and Cameron met when Joel's wife Nicole Richie introduced them in 2015, and they married that same year in an intimate ceremony at Cameron’s Beverly Hills home.

In December 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Raddix, via surrogate, revealing the news to fans in early January.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!” they wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Cameron posted another rare post earlier in 2024 to share the joyous news that they had expanded their family: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures—but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

