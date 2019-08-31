﻿
31 Photos | Brides

All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars

All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding as they happened

...
All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars
You're reading

All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars

1/31
Next

How Princess Diana's wedding continues to inspire today's brides
ellie-goulding-official-pictures
1/31

Ellie Goulding wed her art dealer beau Caspar Jopling today in front of a star-studded guestlist in York on Saturday.  They married at York Minster - the ceremony started a little later than its 3pm schedule, with Ellie arriving at 3.25pm.

Shortly after the ceremony, Ellie and her husband Caspar Jopling shared their official wedding photo. The couple released a candid image of them sharing a kiss just after exchanging vows. The newlyweds were surrounded by friends and family, and their adorable flower girls and pageboys, as they stood at the front of the cathedral. The official photo was taken by a favourite photographer of the royals - Matt Porteous. He recently photographed The Duchess of Cambridge's ‘Back to Nature’ garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Here's a look back through the day's highlights - from royal guests, to sweet pre-wedding nerves....

groomsmen-for-caspar
2/31

Caspar's groomsmen were the first to arrive. Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was pictured amongst them.

The high profile couple took royal inspiration for their event too. They used the same events company that organised the wedding receptions of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and even Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

MORE: Everything we know about Ellie Goulding's wedding

caspar-groom
3/31

The groom, Caspar Jopling, looked smart and very happy as he arrived at York Minster in a bespoke Huntsman suit.

KEEP READING TO SEE THE ROYAL ARRIVALS...

ellie-goulding-camper-van
4/31

The bride arrived in a blue camper van. Her bridesmaids had arrived just seconds earlier.

ellie-goulding-entering-church
5/31

The stunning bride entering the Cathedral in a bespoke Chloé, designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi, long-sleeved gown, which fell to the floor. The silk double crêpe white dress was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads. Doubled with a silk radzimir petticoat, the garment took more than 640 hours to construct.

ellie-goulding-first-look
6/31

Ellie's delicate silk tulle veil and organza collar were embroidered with the bride and groom’s initials 'E' and 'C'. It took a whopping 591 hours for the petites mains to hand-make this creation.

detail-ellie-dress-sleeves
Photo: © PA
7/31

Ellie's bespoke gown wasn't the first thing on her mind when it came to her wedding day look. She explained to Vogue: “I was way too chilled about the dress at the start. I think I was scared and holding out for something really special. I’ve been working closely with my friend and stylist Nathan Klein to select the right shoes and mind-blowing jewellery from Bulgari. In truth, the dresses are so exquisite they really speak for themselves!”

sarah-and-eugenie-wedding
Photo: © PA
8/31

Sarah, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice all arrived in the same car.

princess-beatrice-ellie-wedding
9/31

Princess Beatrice with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice pulled out all the stops as per usual, rocking a stunning green metallic dress from trendy fashion label, The Vampire's Wife. The 31-year-old wore her famous red hair down but accessorised with a black headband. Other accessories included a green clutch bag, a gold cuff, and black dressy shoes. Her makeup appeared as fresh and flawless as ever.

sarah-ferguson-ellie-wedding
10/31

Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible in a navy dress with a lace trim with a black dress-coat over the top. She accessorised with a fancy monochrome feather fascinator and a pair of mules. The redhead looked in great spirits as she was photographed arriving, waving to the crowds

princess-eugenie-jack
11/31

Jack Brooksbank reunited with wife Princess Eugenie, who stunned onlookers in a long purple-navy mix floral dress peppered with pink and blue flowers and gorgeous grey heels.

katy-and-orlando-bloom
12/31

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrived hand in hand. It won't be long until they exchange their own vows...

katy-perry-wedding
13/31

Katy Perry looked gorgeous in a blue coat and watercoloured dress by Olivia Rubin.

sienna-miller-wedding
14/31

Sienna Miller was one of the first celebrity guests to arrive wearing an Alessandra Rich dress. She was joined by boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

cressida-bonas
15/31

Cressida Bonas snuck into the cathedral accompanied by her fiance Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

james-blunt-and-wife
16/31

James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley smiled at the crowds and photographers as they arrived at the star-studded nuptials. James looked dapper in a traditional morning suit, while Sofia looked beautiful in a red and white floral and lace dress.

joe-wicks-wedding
17/31

Joe Wicks and his pregnant wife Rosie were among the second group to arrive at York Minster.

jimmy-carr
18/31

Jimmy Carr and partner Karoline Copping made a surprise appearance at Ellie and Caspar's nuptials.

tracey-emin
19/31

Artist Tracey Emin shunned pastel colours for an all-black ensemble, which she teamed with some classic biker boots. She made her own way to the venue.

minster-york-sunny
20/31

A closer look at York Minster, where the nuptials took place.

ellie-caspar
21/31

Introducing Mr and Mrs Jopling! 

ellie-caspar-kiss
22/31

Ellie and Caspar kiss for the first time as husband and wife in front of their adoring crowd who have been waiting patiently outside York Minster. 

caspar-and-ellie-leave-church
23/31

Look how Caspar is adoringly admiring his new wife. Aww!

ellie-caspar-together
24/31

Let the celebrations begin! 

ellie-happy
25/31

Look how happy the bride looks!

Following the service, guests were transported 15 miles from the cathedral to lavish stately home Castle Howard for a festival-themed reception!

florwers-
26/31

Beautiful creamy white bouquets of flowers started arriving at the stunning venue early on Saturday, and they were the perfect colour for Ellie and Caspar's romantic day. 

flowers-ellie-
27/31

Expert florists could be seen carefully putting the flowers into place above York Minster's centuries-old archway.

ellie-flowers-more-
28/31

Photographers captured the beautiful entranceway before guests started to arrive. It was soon covered in white blooms. 

ellie-goulding-rain-wedding
29/31

Florists completed the gorgeous arch just a few hours before guests were due to arrive.

ellie-goulding-umbrella-crowds
Photo: © PA
30/31

Despite the rain, fans were up first thing to get a good spot for a glimpse of the bride and groom.

york-town-crier
31/31

Local police were nearby to keep the celebrations running smoothly.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...