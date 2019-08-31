All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding including Princess Eugenie and other stars

You might like...
-
9 stylish celebrity guests at Ellie Goulding’s wedding: from Katy Perry to Sienna Miller
-
Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she's launching a beauty brand of her very own
Just when you thought you couldn't love Mille Bobby Brown any more, she announces that she's going to be launching her own vegan beauty brand....
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous celebrity friends: From Elton John to David and Victoria Beckham
-
Jeremy Kyle has announced that he's expecting his first child with fiancée Vicky Burton
It's been a rough few months for TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, but all that's about to change, because he recently announced that he's...
-
Most stylish reality soap stars IRL: From Coronation Street's Bethany Platt to EastEnders' Whitney Dean