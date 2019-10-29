16 celebrity wedding venues in the UK and Ireland – see where Lisa Faulkner, Holly Willoughby, & Ellie Goulding got married

Planning your big day? Every bride-to-be knows that finding the perfect venue can be one of the most time-consuming factors in wedding planning, but you may find inspiration from these stars, who selected some of the UK's most beautiful venues for their own nuptials. From historic castles to countryside retreats, you don't need to be an A-list star to marry at these outstanding venues - although in some cases the budget may help! Click through our gallery for inspiration...
Lisa Faulkner and John Torode: Aynhoe Park, Northamptonshire
The exclusive Grade I-listed Aynhoe Park country house, which is located within 250 acres of countryside, was the location for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's wedding in October. The venue is licenced for civil ceremonies and partnerships, and offers a bespoke package for couples who can tailor their day to suit their every desire. Midweek packages start from £20,500 for a one night stay, and increase to £42,500+ for a weekend wedding, including use of 28 bedrooms on site. Visit aynhoepark.co.uk for more details.