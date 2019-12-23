At HELLO! we've given our readers unrivalled access to the biggest celebrity weddings for more than 30 years, sharing the beautiful photos and behind-the-scenes details from both Hollywood and home-grown stars – and the last ten years have been no exception. The likes of George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria have all shared their wedding days with us, along with British TV favourites like Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes and Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright. What a decade it has been! Join us as we reminisce on 50 of the most memorable HELLO! weddings of the past ten years, and swoon over the fabulous wedding dresses…
2010
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes
This Morning couple Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes said 'I do' in the 19th century grand Hampshire hotel The Elvetham on 26 June 2010 in front of guests including Footballers Wives star Zoe Lucker, Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle and The Royale Family actress Sue Johnston.
For her big day, Ruth looked divine in a sumptuous creation, by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso. The pearl-coloured silk taffeta confection was sensuously sculpted and delicately adorned with bursts of tiny Swarovski crystals. "When I first met Angelina I told her I wanted a soft, dove-grey dress with long sleeves and not too 'weddingy'," explained Ruth. "As you can see I was seduced by her genius design and it brought out the bride in me. I never thought I’d hear myself say this but I really do feel like a princess in Angelina's dress!"
Eamonn was enamoured by his bride telling HELLO!: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."