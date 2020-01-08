15 romantic Hollyoaks real-life wedding and engagement photos

We struggle to keep up with the relationship and marital sagas in Hollyoaks, with no such thing as a quiet day in the village. However, things are a little calmer for the actors off-screen, as many of the cast are happily married or engaged to long-term partners – some of whom they even met on the show. Take a look back at the happiest days of their lives with our roundup of Hollyoaks stars' engagement announcements and wedding photos…
Ray Quinn
Hollyoaks actor Ray Quinn announced his engagement to his girlfriend Emily Ashleigh after a New Year's Eve proposal. Sharing a photo of his bride-to-be planting a kiss on his cheek while flashing a glimpse at her engagement ring, Ray wrote: "Welcome to the family my Queen #shesaidyes."