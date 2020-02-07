﻿
12 Photos | Brides

12 high street bridesmaid dresses your bridal party will love

For gorgeous bridesmaid style on a budget

...
12 high street bridesmaid dresses your bridal party will love
You're reading

12 high street bridesmaid dresses your bridal party will love

1/12
Next

21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history
Warehouse-satin-cami-bridesmaid-dress
1/12

Many brides agree that finding the perfect bridesmaids' dresses can be one of the biggest challenges of wedding planning; with different skin tones, body shapes and styles to consider, how can you find just one dress to suit them all? But thanks to the increasing array of bridesmaid dresses on the high street, including universally-flattering multi-way dresses or the same colour fabric across different style gowns, it's getting easier than ever to find a bridesmaid dress all of you will agree on. Here are just a few of our top picks of high street bridesmaid dresses…

Warehouse satin cami bridesmaid dress

With its classic cami silhouette, bow back detailing and timeless colours of navy, mink and light pink, your bridesmaids will be able to wear this elegant bridesmaid dress long after your wedding day is over. Better still, they cost £79 each, so won't break the bank.

SHOP: Satin cami bridesmaid dress, £79, Warehouse

Lipsy-Victoria-lace-halter-maxi-dress
2/12

Lipsy Victoria lace halter maxi dress

Lipsy's bridesmaid dresses range features a wide selection of dresses in the same colour but different silhouettes so your bridesmaids can all wear their favourite style on the big day. One of our favourites is this Victoria lace halter maxi dress, which has a lace bodice and open back detailing, with a slinky floor-length skirt.           

SHOP: Lipsy Victoria lace halter maxi dress, £98, Next

Oasis-multi-way-bridesmaid-dress
3/12

Oasis multiway bridesmaid dress

You can't go wrong with a multiway dress; these gowns are universally-flattering and can be tied in several different ways, and are now available in several different shades to suit any colour scheme. Take your pick from burgundy, pale grey, gold and pale green.

SHOP: Multiway bridesmaid dress, £95, Oasis

ASOS-taupe-sequin-dress
4/12

Maya bridesmaid maxi tulle dress

Fancy a bit of bling? It doesn't get better than this Maya bridesmaid dress, which features a sequin-embellished top and tulle skirt, in a soft taupe shade.

SHOP: Maya bridesmaid maxi tulle dress, £85, ASOS

Chi-Chi-London-Amour-bridesmaid-dress
5/12

Chi Chi London Amour dress

Prefer a shorter bridesmaid dress? This off-the-shoulder Chi Chi London dress, which has an embroidered waist and dip hem ticks all the boxes.

SHOP: Chi Chi London Amour dress, £85, Very

MORE: 20 of the most stylish celebrity bridesmaid dresses

Debut-hope-maxi-bridesmaid-dress
6/12

Debenhams Debut Hope maxi dress

If you have a brighter colour scheme for your wedding day, you'll love this maxi dress from Debut at Debenhams. The dress features a soft chiffon overlay with short sleeves and keyhole neckline, and is a budget-friendly £69.

SHOP: Debut Hope maxi dress, £69, Debenhams

Dorothy-Perkins-lucy-maxi-bridesmaid-dress
7/12

Dorothy Perkins Showcase Lucy pleated maxi dress

With a punchy thyme green hue, soft pleated skirt and satin waist tie, this Lucy bridesmaid dress is a timeless choice for a spring-summer wedding.

SHOP: Lucy pleated maxi dress, £79, Dorothy Perkins

Lipsy-Bella-multiway-dress
8/12

Lipsy Bella multiway bridesmaid dress

We love the ruched sweetheart neckline of this Lipsy multiway bridesmaid dress, which features mesh detailing to the body that can be tied into a halter neck, one shoulder style or around the waist. There are seven different colours to choose from, but our favourite is the purple, which will complement all skin tones.

SHOP: Lipsy Bella multiway maxi dress, £78, Next

RELATED: The best high street wedding dresses to buy now

Monsoon-Clemence-bridesmaid-dress
9/12

Monsoon Clemence embroidered maxi dress

One of Monsoon's best-selling bridesmaid dresses, and for good reason, this beautiful dress is adorned with delicate embroidered flowers and features a free-flowing layered skirt which will flatter everyone.

SHOP: Clemence embroidered maxi dress, £170, Monsoon

Phase-Eight-Kiera-lace-maxi-dress
10/12

Phase Eight Kiera lace tulle maxi dress

This pretty and romantic dress features a delicate eyelash lace bodice and tulle full-length skirt, which will give all of your bridesmaids their own princess moment as they lead you down the aisle.

SHOP: Kiera lace tulle maxi dress, £160, Phase Eight

Ted-Baker-Gabie-dress
11/12

Ted Baker Gabie one shoulder drape midi dress

Sophisticated and elegant, this one-shoulder drape midi dress is just the thing if you're looking for something a little different for your bridesmaids. It is available in five different colours, but we think this mid-pink shade is ideal for weddings at any time of year.

SHOP: Gabie one shoulder drape midi dress, £199, Ted Baker

Oasis-bardot-bridesmaid-dress
12/12

Oasis Bardot bridesmaid dress

Ideal for a spring or summer wedding, this satin Bardot bridesmaid dress features a pretty floral print. And you can even get a matching pocket square and tie for the groomsmen too!

SHOP: Bardot bridesmaid dress, £85, Oasis

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...