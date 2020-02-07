Many brides agree that finding the perfect bridesmaids' dresses can be one of the biggest challenges of wedding planning; with different skin tones, body shapes and styles to consider, how can you find just one dress to suit them all? But thanks to the increasing array of bridesmaid dresses on the high street, including universally-flattering multi-way dresses or the same colour fabric across different style gowns, it's getting easier than ever to find a bridesmaid dress all of you will agree on. Here are just a few of our top picks of high street bridesmaid dresses…
Warehouse satin cami bridesmaid dress
With its classic cami silhouette, bow back detailing and timeless colours of navy, mink and light pink, your bridesmaids will be able to wear this elegant bridesmaid dress long after your wedding day is over. Better still, they cost £79 each, so won't break the bank.
