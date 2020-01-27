Victoria Beckham's 14 jaw-dropping engagement rings revealed

It's hard to believe that Saturday marks 21 years since David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot. The couple sharing their happy engagement news at a press conference on 25 January 1998, after the footballer popped the question with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond engagement ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000.
However, over the years, the fashion designer has upgraded her jewellery collection and now has a whopping 14 engagement rings to choose from, including stunning emeralds, rubies and sapphires, some of which were generous gifts from David and others which she bought as a treat to herself. Keep reading to see her incredible engagement rings – which is your favourite?
SEE: The most beautiful engagement ring inspiration from Instagram