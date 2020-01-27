﻿
14 Photos | Brides

Victoria Beckham's 14 jaw-dropping engagement rings revealed

See her collection ahead of her anniversary with husband David on Saturday

Victoria Beckham's 14 jaw-dropping engagement rings revealed
You're reading

Victoria Beckham's 14 jaw-dropping engagement rings revealed

1/14
Next

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal reveals the one thing her royal wedding had in common with Princess Eugenie's
Ainhoa Barcelona
victoria-beckham-engagement-ring1
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

It's hard to believe that Saturday marks 21 years since David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot. The couple sharing their happy engagement news at a press conference on 25 January 1998, after the footballer popped the question with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond engagement ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

However, over the years, the fashion designer has upgraded her jewellery collection and now has a whopping 14 engagement rings to choose from, including stunning emeralds, rubies and sapphires, some of which were generous gifts from David and others which she bought as a treat to herself. Keep reading to see her incredible engagement rings – which is your favourite?

SEE: The most beautiful engagement ring inspiration from Instagram

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring2
Photo: © Rex
2/14

Two years after their wedding in Ireland, Victoria replaced her marquise-cut diamond with a platinum set eternity band. She wore the ring for around 18 months, dazzling fans with her band of white diamonds.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring3
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

In 2003, the pop star debuted an emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes, set in platinum.

MORE: 15 of the best diamond engagement rings

david-beckham-engagement-ring4
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

The following year, to celebrate her 30th birthday, David presented Victoria with a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting. The oval-cut piece reportedly cost £835,000 at the time.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring5
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Her biggest upgrade came in 2005, when Victoria opted for a new shape – a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock. The stone was set on a diamond pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2million.

RELATED: The most expensive celebrity engagement rings

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring6
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

In 2006, Victoria opted for another emerald-cut ring, this time choosing a yellow diamond set in a yellow gold pave band. The mother-of-four would regularly wear the ring with two eternity bands.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring7
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Victoria wore her first cushion-cut ring in 2007. Her emerald, flanked by a diamond band, was hard to miss.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring8
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Her second emerald cut diamond may look very similar to the one she wore in 2006, but it is slightly bigger, coming in at 15 carats and designed by Chopard.

MORE: The most lusted-after engagement ring styles on Pinterest

victoria-beckham-engagement-rin9
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

Another showstopping piece, this oval-cut ruby is mounted in a white diamond band.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring-10
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Titanic, anyone? In 2010, Victoria was spotted out and about with a ginormous blue sapphire, set on a thin pave band.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring11
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

In that same year, Victoria added another romantic piece to her collection – a pink oval diamond set on a yellow gold pave band.

victoria-beckham-moonstone-ring
Photo: © Rex
12/14

Fast forward to 2015 and Victoria unveiled a moonstone and platinum ring by Jacob & Co. The £10,000 gem is often used in spiritual healing.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring12
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

At Cannes in 2016, Victoria showed off a new shape – a dazzling square-cut diamond mounted on a platinum band.

victoria-beckham-engagement-ring14
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Her most recent addition to her carousel of diamonds is this square-cut yellow diamond, which sits on a platinum pave band. Victoria was spotted wearing it in 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...