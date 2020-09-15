﻿
Princess Beatrice, Lily Allen and 12 more celebrity weddings of 2020 so far

Many planned celebrity weddings have been postponed

2020 has been a year like no other when it comes to celebrity weddings, with many of the planned celebrations forced to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some stars – including royal couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – decided to go ahead and marry, even if their intimate nuptials were different to what they had originally planned.

Look back at the most memorable celebrity weddings of 2020 so far…

Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay married Ziggy Heath on 12 September. The actress, known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley, shared a beautiful photo of herself embracing her new husband in their church, writing: "We did it. 12.09.20."

2-Lily-Allen-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Lily Allen and David Harbour married in Las Vegas in September, in a ceremony that featured a performance from an Elvis Presley impersonator. The mum-of-two has since shared several photos from the ceremony on Instagram, revealing that her daughters were bridesmaids, and they celebrated afterwards by going for In-N-Out burgers.

3-cressida-bonas-harry-engaged-photo
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley are among the couples who chose to go ahead with a smaller post-lockdown wedding after their original plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in July, and the news was confirmed in an Instagram post shared by Cressida's brother, which showed the newlyweds riding on horses following their ceremony.

4-eleanore-van-hasburg-wedding
4/14

Jérôme d’Ambrosio and Eleonore von Habsburg

Austrian royal Eleonore von Habsburg and Jerome d'Ambrosio got married on 20 July 2020 in Monaco in a civil ceremony respecting COVID-19 restrictions.

The civil ceremony was attended by their closest family members, after which a larger group of guests were invited to toast the couple at a socially distanced lunch. As soon as restrictions are lifted, the bride and groom plan to celebrate a larger church wedding as planned.

5-princess-beatrice-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-wedding
Photo: © Custom
5/14

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised royal fans when they confirmed they had secretly married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in the grounds of Beatrice's family home, Royal Lodge Windsor, on 17 July.

The couple had originally been due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in May, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, but amended their plans to comply with the coronavirus restrictions.

6-sean-penn-leila-george
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Sean Penn and Leila George

Sean Penn and Leila George married in what he described as a "COVID wedding" in July, which was held via Zoom.

However, the actor didn't appear to have a problem with restrictions on their wedding ceremony, explaining on Late Night with Seth Meyers: "Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID."

7-dennis-quaid-laura-savoie
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid and his fiancée Laura Savoie eloped to Santa Barbara and married at a seaside resort on 2 June 2020. The couple told PEOPLE magazine that they had originally planned to marry in Hawaii in April and host a second reception for family and friends in Nashville, however, both had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

8-bindi-irwin-chandler-powell-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell decided to move their wedding forward ahead of a coronavirus lockdown being implemented in Australia in March. She has since said they had to "change everything" about their nuptials, after the COVID-19 pandemic meant large gatherings were restricted so they couldn't have any guests in attendance.

9-ryan-sidebottom-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
9/14

Ryan Sidebottom and Madeleine Costigan

Former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom married Madeleine Costigan in March, and shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine. "It was such a special day for both of us – the most amazing day from start to finish," Ryan said about the big day, which included neon lights, spray-painted flamingos, a life-size zebra and a cameo appearance from Robbie Williams.

Pamela-Anderson-Jon-Peters-1980s
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

In January, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters announced they had married in a secret ceremony in Malibu, more than 30 years after they first dated. But their union wasn't meant to be; just 12 days later, Pamela revealed they were taking some time apart so they could both "re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another".

The newlyweds hadn't yet formalised their marriage certificate, and said they had decided to wait to do so until they had reached a decision about the future of their relationship.

Brandon-Jenner-Cayley-Stoker-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker

Caitlyn Jenner's son Brandon shared the news that he had married his girlfriend Cayley Stoker in January, sharing a sweet post in honour of her birthday, in which he referred to her as his wife.

"We wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Jan. 21 with my daughter Eva and Cayley’s grandmother, Joan, as our witness," Brandon revealed about the intimate ceremony, which comes less than 18 months after his divorce from his first wife Leah Felder.

stavros-niarchos-dasha-zhukova-event
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Stavros Niarchos III and Dasha Zhukova

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo were among the high profile guests at the wedding of Stavros Niarchos III and Dasha Zhukova in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on 17 January.

The couple had previously married in a civil ceremony in Paris in October 2019, but were joined by a 300-strong guest list for their second round of wedding celebrations, where the bride wore a striking Valentino gown and cape.

Vanessa-Morgan-Riverdale-wedding
13/14

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan gave her fans serious wedding inspiration when she married Michael Kopech on 4 January. The couple married in front of just 35 of their close friends and family, and Vanessa later shared photos of everything from their pampas-lined aisle to their incredible bespoke cocktails, as well as her gorgeous dress - the stunning Finch embellished wedding dress from Eisen Stein Bridal – which she teamed with a long tulle veil.

(Photo)

Kathy-Griffin-Randy-Bick-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick

Comedian Kathy Griffin and her husband Randy Bick could take the crown for the first celebrity wedding of 2020, after saying 'I Do' just moments after the clock struck 12 on New Year's Eve. The wedding took place in the couple's lavish Beverly Hills home, and Kathy told HELLO! there was nowhere else they would have rather got married. "Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humour," Kathy said.

