Scent can evoke powerful memories from different times of our lives, so it's no wonder these celebrity and royal brides gave careful consideration to which perfume they should wear on their wedding day.
From classic floral fragrances to even commissioning a bespoke wedding scent, discover the perfumes worn by the likes of Princess Diana and Audrey Hepburn – and how you can buy them for yourself.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge wore White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum on her wedding day, it was confirmed by Clarence House. Thanks to the 'Kate effect' and its fresh floral fragrance of bergamot, cassis and lily, the perfume can be hard to come by, but is currently listed on the Illuminum London website for £125.
White Gardenia Petals perfume, £125, Illuminum London
GALLERY: Bridal beauty secrets from Kate, Meghan and more royal brides