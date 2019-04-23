Nicole Kidman gives very rare interview about her two children with Tom Cruise This is what she had to say…

Nicole Kidman very rarely speaks about her two grown up children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. But the Big Little Lies star has given a glimpse into the lives of her oldest two in an interview with Vanity Fair. She said of Bella – who resides in London with husband Max Parker: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little." Connor, meanwhile, lives in Miami and works in the music industry.

Nicole Kidman with children Isabella and Connor when they were little

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow makes rare red carpet appearance with son Moses

Like their dad Tom, Bella and Connor practice Scientology and Nicole has previously spoken out about her children's beliefs. She said: "They are adults. The are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

Nicole also shares two daughters with husband Keith Urban

READ: Prince William and Kate share gorgeous photos to mark Prince Louis' first birthday

The Others actress also shares two younger daughters with husband Keith Urban – Sunday, ten, and Faith, eight. Both her little girls play musical instruments, and Nicole revealed that she is trying to steer them away from technology. She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." She paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.