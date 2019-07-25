How Theresa May spent her first free day after stepping down as Prime Minister She looked happy and relaxed

She had one of the hardest jobs in the United Kingdom, so it's no surprise that Theresa May let her hair down on her first day off the job. The ex-Prime Minister, who has been replaced by Boris Johnson, was spotted laughing and smiling as she watched the cricket at Lord's – one day after officially stepping down as PM.

The cricket-loving politician was joined by former ministers and some of her staff as they watched England's match against Ireland, including former Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor David Gauke, former Number 10 Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell and former Business Secretary Greg Clark. Mrs May soaked up the sunshine as London hit 38 degrees, keeping cool with refreshing drinks.

Theresa May was in high spirits at the cricket

The ex-PM will remain a backbench MP while Boris takes over the job. On Wednesday, Mrs May headed to Buckingham Palace where she had an audience with the Queen. She tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. Shortly after, Boris arrived at the palace, where he was requested to form a new administration by the monarch.

The former Prime Minister is a big fan of cricket

In his first speech outside 10 Downing street, Boris told crowds that he was there to serve the public, saying: "Do not underestimate this country." He spoke of his Brexit promise, telling everyone: "We are going to come out of the EU on October 31st with no ifs or no buts, and we will do a new deal, to develop a new and exciting partnership with the EU. I have every confidence that in 99 days time we will have cracked it."

The new Prime Minister added: "The time has come to act, to take decisions, to give strong leadership and to change this country for he better. The Queen has just honoured me with the extraordinary office of state, and my job is here to honour you, the people."

