Jameela Jamil reveals her 'LOLs' conversation with Meghan Markle Notice the Good Place reference!

Jameela Jamil had nothing but lovely things to say about the Duchess Of Sussex after she was personally picked to feature in the September issue of British Vogue. The 33-year-old actress was one of the 15 influential women who was chosen by Meghan to pen a piece on gender equality during her guest-editor stint. Speaking about their first conversation in Grazia Magazine, Jameela confessed she had no idea the royal was guest-editing the special issue until the very last minute.

Jameela Jamil has opened up about her chat with Meghan Markle

Although she had unknowingly missed three calls from Meghan, the Good Place star was stunned to speak to the former Suits actress, confessing their conversation was actually quite "LOLs". She explained: " [Meghan] explained that she'd guest-edited the issue, and apologised that the whole thing had been shrouded in so much secrecy... I had never met her before but we chatted openly. She told me how important gender equality was to her."

MORE: The touching special gift Duchess Meghan sent to her British Vogue contributors

In a funny twist of fate, Meghan made reference to a quote Jameela's character Tahani Al-Jamil made in one of the episodes. Her on-screen alter ego tends to name drop her celebrity friends at any given opportunity, and in one of them, Tahani claimed to have introduced Meghan to her husband Prince Harry. "[Meghan's] warm, kind and actually very LOLs," she remarked.

The cover of Meghan's guest-edited Vogue

Last month, it was announced that Meghan had been working on a secret project with British Vogue. The special edition, entitled Forces for Change, features a collection of changemakers who have gone on to break barriers. Meghan's guest-edited issue of Vogue also includes a candid conversation between herself and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, as well as an interview between Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall, the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist.

READ: Did Prince Charles just land a cameo in new James Bond movie?

Of the issue, Meghan said in a statement: "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today." She added: "Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.