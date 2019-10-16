Kourtney Kardashian confuses fans after sharing new photo of son Reign The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to Reign, Penelope and Mason

Kourtney Kardashian often gives glimpses into her family life on social media and earlier in the week the doting mum shared a sweet picture of her youngest son Reign, which was taken just before bedtime. And while none of the star's fans could deny that it was seriously cute, many were confused as to which child it was, mistaking him for her daughter Penelope. In the comments section, one wrote: "Reign or P?" while another commented: "Honestly Penelope is so beautiful." Others mistook Kourtney's feet for Reign's due to their small size: "I thought those were Reign's feet!" one added, while a fourth quipped: "Why am I so confused by this photo? Where did those extra legs come from?"

Kourtney Kardashian's photo of her and Reign confused a lot of fans

The reality TV stars shares Reign, four, along with Mason, nine, and Penelope, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and they have managed to find the perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting them. The Poosh founder has even joined her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie on several holidays so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. Most recently, they all went away together to Finland so that the children could visit Santa's grotto. Kourtney also travelled around Europe over the summer holidays, and shared many cute photos of her family on social media. This week, Kourtney and her children have gone to Armenia with Kim Kardashian and her four children, where they all got christened.

MORE: The detail you would have missed about Meghan Markle's post-tour appearance

Kourtney is a doting mum to three young children

READ: A look at what Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing on day three of their royal tour

And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.