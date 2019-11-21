Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's relationship timeline - take a look Ant and Anne-Marie are closer than ever and even share a home as of summer 2019

Ant McPartlin has had a turbulent couple of years, battling with drug addiction, drink driving convictions and a divorce. The much-loved television host was happily married to makeup artist Lisa Armstrong for 11 years. In January 2018, a shock statement was issued by a representative explaining: "In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin."

The makeup artist reportedly received £30million from Ant in their divorce that went ahead nine months after the announcement. Six months after the split was made public, it was revealed that Ant was dating his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

Ant McPartlin was given a 20-month driving ban

Who is Anne-Marie Corbett?

Anne-Marie Corbett is Ant's former personal assistant, working for the same management company as Declan Donnelly's wife for ten years. The mother-of-two split from her husband a few months before Ant and Lisa broke up. Ant explained to The Sun in January 2019 that neither were looking for love, following the breakdown of their relationships: "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it'".

Ant and Lisa Armstrong married in 2006

When did the couple start dating?

In March 2018, Anne-Marie was pictured outside Ant's house taking the bins out and handing him a packed lunch. And in the same month, when Ant was arrested for drink-driving, Anne-Marie was by the television star's side as he headed to the police station. Speculation by the media increased over the following months, with the news breaking in June that Ant and his former PA had struck up their relationship following a break from his career. Lisa tweeted shortly after the relationship was revealed: "Thanks babe and to think she was MY friend!! xx" the 42-year-old also responded to a question that hoped the makeup artist had found out about the relationship before the media broke the story: "Nope. Just how you girls did x".

Ant made an emotional comeback to Britain's Got Talent after a year away from the limelight

How serious is their relationship?

Following his divorce, it was revealed Ant and new girlfriend Anne-Marie, became proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble, in February 2019. Speaking for the first time about their relationship to The Sun on Sunday in January 2019, the 43-year-old stated that the former PA "is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

In February 2019, the couple were spotted with Anne-Marie's daughters at the airport in Abu Dhabi, where they spent the children's half-term break. Ant appeared relaxed and carefree in the photos published by the Mail Online.

Ant and Anne-Marie also appeared at Wimbledon 2019 together

In August Ant revealed that the two dogs they share have really grown up! The TV star took to Twitter to wish his adorable dogs a happy – albeit belated – International Dog Day, and it might just be the cutest tweet of all time. Ant wrote: "Happy 'belated' #InternationalDogsDay to all the lovely pooches out there… including my gorgeous three! A." In the black and white snap, his chocolate lab Hurley can be seen sitting next to Ant's two Maltipoo pups, Milo and Bumble.

In September, Anne-Marie will move into Ant's £6million home after spending the past year working on renovations to transform it into their dream abode. The Britain’s Got Talent judge bought the seven-bedroom mansion a year ago, and is set to live there with Anne-Marie, her two daughters from a previous relationship, and their pet dogs. And with modern amenities, a huge open plan kitchen and dining room, several reception rooms, as well as a great spot close to a park, it has everything they could possibly ask for.

