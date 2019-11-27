Stacey Dooley may have been training hard on her path to lifting the Strictly glitterball this time last year, but her current professional life could hardly be more different. The documentary filmmaker provided a rare behind-the-scenes insight into her new project, which she is filming in America on a topic she clearly finds very moving. She revealed in her Instagram stories that she is working on a film about women in prison who have been given life sentences.

The journalist and filmmaker has been hard at work in America

Stacey went on to explain: "So this film is following women in prison, lifers, so life without parole, realistically the majority of these women will die in prison." Appearing visibly emotional, the 32-year-old continued: "I've learned loads. I hope we've made a good film, I think we have. I love making films where you're just based in one place and with a group of characters – in this instance women – who are really willing to talk you through what their life is like. Of course, you go in with some preconceived ideas and you try and put them to one side. Anyway, it's out on BBC2 next year so I hope you enjoy it."

MORE: Amy Dowden and Karim Zeroual's emotional exchange during Strictly revealed after mics left on

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion updated her fans on Instagram

While she has seemed happy to be busy with several film and television projects over the last few months, including time spent filming in Spain and South Korea, that has meant that she's not been able to see her partner, Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton, as much as they might like. The couple got together after being paired up on the show and earlier this month, Stacey spent her only day off visiting her boyfriend in Blackpool, where he performed in a group dance as part of Strictly's annual spectacular in the seaside town.

READ: Strictly star Kevin Clifton sends sweet message to girlfriend Stacey Dooley

At the weekend, Kevin shared a video paying tribute to the investigative journalist, which showed her dancing the Paso Doble with him. He captioned the footage: "One year ago... @bbcstrictly week 10 @sjdooley had been struggling all week in rehearsals. Couldn't get through the choreography, wasn't feeling confident about the dance. We got to the TV studio to do our first camera run and it all started to click..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.