Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe managed to kick off her 56th birthday celebrations in style, despite being in lockdown! The couple's daughters took to their Instagram Stories on Friday morning to share lovely snaps of their mum being surprised with what appeared to be four glasses of mimosas and lots of gold balloons, which spelt out Happy Birthday. "Happy birthday mumma," wrote daughter Ruby, while her sister Molly gushed: "Happy birthday to the best mummy ever."

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie celebrated her 56th birthday on Friday

The family-of-four are a tight-knit group, and Phillip received nothing but support from his wife and daughters when he publicly came out on This Morning in February. The TV star revealed on the ITV daytime show that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable – which is evident from the presenter's family photos that he has shared on social media over the years.

Last month, during the half-term holidays, Phillip went away to Paris with Steph, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, and they posed for pictures in front of a heart-shaped sign. The 57-year-old host married Stephanie in March 1993, after they met at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant.

This picture was also shared on her birthday

Phillip fought back tears on This Morning as he admitted how he'd struggled with his sexuality over the years, and feared the pain he caused his wife. "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years," he said in a statement. "With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

Stephanie has since told The Sun that she will "still be there, holding his hand" as he comes to terms with his sexuality. "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will," she recently said. "At the same time, we've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves."

