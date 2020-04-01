Ayda Field shares hilarious self-isolation post – and we relate so much The Loose Women star shared the post on Instagram

Ayda Field is currently self-isolating with her family in Los Angeles, and on Wednesday, the Loose Women star shared a hilariously relatable Instagram post – a meme that said: "People who are quarantining in jeans: what are you trying to prove?"

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for the Wiliams family, after dad Robbie re-joined his wife Ayda and their four kids, Teddy, Charlton, Coco and newborn baby Beau. Robbie, 46, had been self-isolating away from his family for three weeks, and Ayda caught the heart-melting moment the Angels singer was reunited with his family on Instagram. In the clip, the couple's eldest children, daughter Teddy and son Charlton, run towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their Los Angeles mansion. Ayda captioned the post: "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx".

Ayda shared the post on Instagram

Robbie later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Ayda even uploaded a series of snaps of her husband spending some more quality time with their kids writing: "Me and my boo.".

During their self-isolation, Ayda and the kids have been keeping themselves busy and entertained. Earlier this week, the star shared a fun video of herself working out in her Los Angeles living room with the help of some unique kitchen items, such as a pan and tomato sauce. "Supermarket Sweat 5 min at home blast with your favorite kitchen items. Sweat away those quarantine blues #transformationtuesday #aydavsfood #supermarketsweat #stayhome," she told her half a million followers.

