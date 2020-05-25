Tess Daly tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, but over the weekend, the Strictly Come Dancing star opened up about her home life on social media. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a picture of herself alongside a plate of fresh ingredients to make a smoothie and wrote alongside it that she was encouraging her daughters, Phoebe and Amber, to make healthy choices when it came to snacking. The doting mum wrote: "Some days I could do with a little energy boost. Especially those days that fall between Monday - Friday… Homeschooling days. I find that making smoothies with wholesome ingredients and eating healthily in front of the children really encourages them to reach for the good stuff too and it stops them asking for chocolate."

The TV presenter continued: "It’s good for me as my energy doesn’t slump afterwards, and I’m not reaching for sweet stuff to pick me up again.The @vitabiotics helps with this too, they’ve been part of my daily routine for a few years now. The Wellwoman Energy fizzy tablets provides vitamins B6 and B12, magnesium and iron which contributes to regulated energy release throughout the day!"

The Strictly host shares daughters Amber and Phoebe with husband Vernon Kay

Tess shares her daughters with husband Vernon Kay, and the family live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, where they have been isolating during the lockdown. Tess has previously opened up about her family life at home during an interview with HELLO!, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work. She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

In October, meanwhile, Tess admitted to feeling guilty being away from her daughters during the Strictly period. In an interview on the Scummy Mummies podcast, she said: "When I do Strictly Come Dancing over the winter period I am away on the Saturday so I try and make up for it the rest of the time. 'What do you want to do today kids? Here's a full list of activities!' Trying to make up for the fact that I am not there on the Saturday for the rest of the year," she said. "I try and stress to them the importance that I go to work, my mum went to work and it's what I know and they do understand that it's important and it defines you as a person. They don't mind coming sometimes to watch."

