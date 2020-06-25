Janette Manrara marked her parents' wedding anniversary this week by sharing a throwback picture of them when they were younger – and fans couldn't help but comment on how much the Strictly star looks like her father.

Taking to Instagram, proud daughter Janette captioned the snap: "Happy Wedding Anniversary to a couple that inspires my own marriage every single day!! 37 years and counting!!! I love you mom and dad!! @stepby2designs @luismanrara."

Janette shared a lovely throwback picture of her parents on their wedding anniversary

And whilst many fans and friends, such as Dr Ranj, took a moment to congratulate the pair, many were surprised at how similar Janette is to her dad – with both sharing the same smile and eyes.

"Beautiful couple. You are like your dad," one wrote. Another one commented: "Image of your dad." A third remarked: "Gosh you look so like your Dad. Your Mum and Dad are both stunning, like you. X."

On Sunday, Aljaz's wife celebrated her "best friend" on Father's Day, revealing that she has always been a "daddy's girl".

Janette revealed on Father's Day that she is a 'daddy's girl'

"Today is Father’s Day!! Came out of #DigitalDetox to share the legend that is my dad @luismanrara!" she wrote alongside a picture of them together when she was a child.

She continued: "I've always been "daddy's girl” and no matter how far away I always will be! He is my best friend, my Prince Charming, and my first dance partner! I love you dad!! Happy Father's Day!"

The 36-year-old's tribute comes just days after she and Aljaz spoke exclusively to HELLO! about this year's Strictly Come Dancing series revealing that they are feeling lucky that they're partners on stage as well as off it.

As the show's only married couple, they will be perfectly placed to take to the floor together once filming of the hit BBC1 series resumes. Producers are said to be considering putting dancers and celebrities into quarantine before the show, or keeping them two metres apart but at least Aljaz and Janette won't have to consider that when getting up close.

"We can't wait to get back on the Strictly floor," Aljaz told HELLO! "We really hope the season is going to move forward because we all love doing it. Everything that has been thrown at the producers so far has been handled so incredibly well so I'm sure that they're going to find a way that's best for the show and the individuals doing it."