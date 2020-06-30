Kelly Ripa has best reaction after daughter Lola deletes her message on social media The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Despite being a popular TV presenter, even Kelly Ripa experiences the same rejection from her children as every other parent! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star discovered recently that her daughter Lola had deleted a comment she had written under the teenager's Instagram post on Father's Day, which was dedicated to her dad Mark Consuelos. Kelly hilariously responded: "My first comment must have mysteriously disappeared. What I was saying was that I will accept this as a happy Mother's Day post as well." Fans were quick to relate to Kelly, with one writing: "My daughter does the same, I feel you Kelly," while another wrote: "You're not alone, same. After ALL we do."

Kelly Ripa had the best response to daughter Lola's Instagram post

Lola is the only daughter of Kelly and Mark. The celebrity couple are also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin. During the lockdown, the family celebrated Lola's 19th birthday. The teenager had an unusual request for her big day, with Kelly revealing on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her daughter wanted to sleep in. The presenter admitted this meant it was hard for her to work at home. "I'm trying to produce a television show and I'm tiptoeing around like 'shh, don't wake the baby,'" she said.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos with their three children

Until recently, Kelly and her family had been isolating at their holiday home in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to return to New York when the lockdown restrictions were implemented. The TV presenter opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees at the beginning of June.

According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes. During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there."

