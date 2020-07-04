Alex Jones sheds happy tears live on The One Show for this sweet reason The One Show host had a very special guest in the studio

Alex Jones broke down in tears during Friday night's episode of The One Show, after she was reunited with her beloved mum live on air.

MORE: Alex Jones's husband and son have the sweetest bond - see heartmelting photo

Alex, who hasn't met up with her mum for four months, was presenting the show alongside guest host, footballer Alex Scott, when he read out a message from a woman named Mary who lived near Swansea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones makes shocking sleep confession

Mary was eager to be reunited with her daughter now that travel restrictions in Wales will soon be lifted.

It was then that Alex's mum joined the studio via video link, leading doting mum Alex to exclaim: "Oh, Mam! Oh, Mam! It’s not going to be very long [until we reunite] what is it, five days? It’s been four very long months."

MORE: Alex Jones reveals controversial fashion hack that will divide the nation

Alex and her mum were reunited on air

MORE: Alex Jones just totally wowed us with her silky pyjama shirt

Before long, both Alex and her mum had started crying, prompting Alex to tell the audience: "Normally, Mam’s very put-together, but this is the first time I’ve seen her get quite emotional."

The mother-of-two is about to take a much-deserved, two-week break from her hosting duties, which she confirmed after her co-host said: "And Alex we have to let everyone know, you’ve been busy keeping everyone entertained during the lockdown, working so hard to keep smiles on everyone’s faces. You are going away for two weeks. You fully deserve it."

Alex replied: "I am. You know what it has been a real privilege to come to work every day with all of you lot and also thanks for being the reason, along with my family for getting me through this really weird time."

We imagine that the Welsh presenter will be spending plenty of time with her two young sons Teddy and Kit, as it's no doubt been a hectic few months balancing her One Show duties with being a mother to two bouncy little boys.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.