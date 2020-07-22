Victoria Beckham reveals surprising request Harper's school made in lockdown The former Spice Girl opened up in a recent interview

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her nine-year-old daughter Harper was required to wear her school uniform during lockdown.

The former Spice Girl made the surprising revelation during an interview with the Irish Times, explaining: "At first I thought [it] was a bit strange, I wasn’t expecting it. But for her it helps, because it keeps her routine going."

What's more, the mother-of-four added that Harper has even taken over her home office in the Beckhams' beautiful Cotswolds home.

When asked whether she was in her office at the time of the interview, Victoria replied: "Um, no, Harper’s taken over my office. She’s trying to do all her schoolwork and, well, she’s kind of decided that’s her space now. So I’m downstairs."

The 46-year-old revealed that her family had spent the lockdown period "dotted around" their Oxfordshire home, even adding that occasionally the Beckham family members are forced to hold their laptops up to the windows in search of stronger Wi-Fi signal!

"We’re all dotted around the house, me and David and the boys, trying to work, trying to get schoolwork done. There’s often someone holding a laptop up to a window, trying to get reception," Victoria continued.

Victoria opened up about lockdown life

As for the fashionista's lockdown looks, she might have spent the past few weeks in trainers, but the doting mum admitted she's not quite at the "elasticated waistband stage yet".

Victoria told the paper: "A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper. I’m not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet – I still want to feel good about myself.

"We’ve been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It’s so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels."

