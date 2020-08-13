Victoria Beckham accused of photoshopping photo of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz The Spice Girl appeared to change the background on the photo

Victoria Beckham has been called out by fans for appearing to photoshop an image of her son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer shared a sweet snap of the newly-engaged couple on Tuesday, with the duo standing in front of an idyllic sunset during their trip to Greece, while Brooklyn, 21, kissed Nicola, 25.

Victoria captioned the image: "The sweetest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress!"

However, on Wednesday, Nicola appeared to share the same photo on her own Instagram, but this one had a totally different background.

In Nicola's photo, the couple are posing exactly the same and in the same outfits, but instead of a beautiful sunset, the background shows a stone courtyard.

This led fans to swarm Victoria's comment section of the image, pointing out her apparent photo manipulation.

Victoria Beckham shared the photo on the left, while Nicola posted the one on the right

"Why is it photoshopped, I don't understand?... Lol I can't be the only one to notice it's photoshopped though... It most definitely is. Nicola posted the original on her page..." one confused fan wrote.

"That's cute... but what's up with this photoshop? It's still beautiful," commented another. A third added: "It is Photoshop! Seems like they're walking on water... Did they change the background as she has the same pic on her IG with the same pose!!"

The same image caused waves for different reasons earlier this week after Nicola had fans speculating she was pregnant after she captioned the snap "Baby B".

Fans rushed to comment on whether she was making a surprise pregnancy announcement. "Excuse me. Baby??" quizzed one. Another wrote: "Does this mean you're pregnant?" A third assumed Nicola was expecting, simply writing: "Congratulations!" And a fourth added: "Baby!"

Of course, Nicola was more than likely referring to Brooklyn, who she appears to have sweetly nicknamed 'B'.

