Jamie and Jools Oliver mark son Buddy's 10th birthday in the most special way Happy birthday Buddy!

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have both shared heartfelt messages in honour of their eldest son Buddy's tenth birthday on Tuesday.

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

The celebrity chef posted two photos of the birthday boy wearing his homemade paper crown [a birthday tradition in the Oliver household], while Jools uploaded a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures from their son's childhood.

Sharing his pride, the doting dad gushed: "Happy 10th birthday my dear Buddy Oliver!! What a legend you are!! Such a kind sweet boy and so much fun to be around I love you so much what a proper dude you are... have a great day boy x x x x x x dad."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy makes first TV appearance on This Morning

Buddy's mum added: "Buds now you are 10, happy birthday you wonderful little being we all adore you so so much xxx."

READ: Jamie Oliver reacts to wife Jools' comment on wanting sixth child

The celebration comes shortly after Jamie and Jools were forced to celebrate their three eldest children's birthdays during lockdown as well as their 20th wedding anniversary. Buddy will no doubt mark his milestone birthday after school with his four siblings - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and four-year-old River.

One of the snaps Jamie posted of the birthday boy

Out of all his children, it seems Buddy is showing an interest in his dad's profession, learning those key culinary skills at an early age. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the doting dad-of-five opened up about his boy's love of cooking.

MORE: Jamie Oliver delights fans with gorgeous never-before-seen family photo

"He feels that cooking starts with potions," he joked. "The potions that he makes ends up with a massive cauldron in the garden with mud and all kinds of horrible stuff mixed with stuff that I don't want to talk about."

Jools Oliver shared a series of snaps and one video of her eldest son

Elaborating further, Jamie continued: "He goes off and steals some of my most expensive ingredients and he's just glugging it all in."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.