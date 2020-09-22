Michelle Obama reveals incredible way daughters Malia and Sasha impacted Barack's work The former First Lady of the United States shares her two children with husband Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama never wanted their daughters Malia and Sasha to feel like their life was completely different to their friends during their time in the White House, and they did an incredible job at doing this.

In her latest episode of her Spotify original podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, the former First Lady of the United States chatted to her mum Marian and brother Craig Robinson, about the challenges of parenting.

Michelle revealed that doting dad Barack would often juggle his schedule in the White House so that he could help maintain some sense of normality for his girls.

"Even as Barack being the President of the United States, he worked his schedule around their schedule.

"They weren't waiting until 9pm to eat because dad was running late. They never couldn't not go somewhere or do something because of dad. I never wanted them to resent the presidency, or resent what their dad did," she said.

Michelle's mum moved in with the family to help look after Malia and Sasha during the eight years they lived in the iconic presidential building.

Marian said: "I think the girls did really well with what they had to deal with. They pretty much just went about their schoolwork as just a normal child, even though the Secret Service was standing outside their door."

Michelle was incredibly protective of Malia and Sasha's privacy during their dad's time as president, and struck a deal with the press so that they wouldn't be followed around by photographers.

During an interview on the Today show with Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former president George W. Bush, Michelle revealed why it was so important to her to protect her daughters.

She said: "I tried to make sure that they weren't out there to be crushed. But oh gosh, it's the mamma bear within us.

"We tried to set up boundaries within their exposure which is why you would rarely see the girls outside public events.

"There were a set of things where we told the press the girls are going to be here, this is the time. But don't go to their school."

She continued: "But you want your kids to grow up normal and you want them to have these wonderful experiences privately, and you want them to be able to fail and stumble privately, like any other kids.

"And when they aren't allowed to do that it's unfair and you feel guilty as they didn't choose this life. "You go through all kinds of emotions."

