Former The One Show host Matt Baker blew his fans away on Saturday when he unveiled some incredible new artwork
Matt Baker is one seriously talented man. Not only is he a great TV presenter and former gymnast, but he's also an incredible artist!
The former The One Show host shared his mesmerising talent on Instagram on Saturday, wowing fans with a stunning landscape painting.
"Haven’t put a painting up for a while so here’s my latest... if you can't get lost in a real landscape at the moment hope you like my acrylic one! Here's to a creative weekend," he captioned his artwork.
Needless to say, his fans were quick to compliment him on another winning piece of art. "Such a talent! Is there anything you’re not good at?!?! Love the way that the more you look at this, the more detail you find!" exclaimed one.
Another wrote: "WOW that is amazing!! Well done, that's a huge talent you have."
Matt seriously impressed his fans with his artwork
A third added: "That's beautiful. Thank you for sharing. The best of Insta - Something that stopped me scrolling, to look and look again and just pause. All the greens. All the sky colour spectrum. Superb."
Back in June, Matt shared his once-secret talent on social media, revealing an incredible painting of a hare. Sharing the process on his grid, Matt uploaded a sped-up clip of himself painting after being "inspired" by the mammal.
Matt is an incredible artist
He said: "It's time to do some big art, inspired by some visitors to the farm track. Hope you like it." Captioning the clip, he added: "Tried something different - I’ve painted a hare with woodstains so it can live in the great outdoors!"
Once again, Matt's followers and celebrity pals alike were quick to sing his praises. Eamonn Holmes gushed: "Honestly Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow… a theatre tour must beckon." Gaby Roslin wrote: "You are so blooming talented." While Julia Bradbury simply added: "Gorgeous."
Fans also commented, with one writing: "Matt - thank you for sharing. You have an amazing toolbox of such varied talents." And another added: "Wow that is brilliant - you are very talented."
